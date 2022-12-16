Penn-Trafford linebacker Daniel Tarabrella commits to Duquesne

Friday, December 16, 2022 | 9:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford senior linebacker Daniel Tarabrella lifts weights before practice on Aug. 22, 2022.

Home is where the commitment is.

Penn-Trafford senior football player Daniel Tarabrella wanted to continue his football career close to home so he could remain near family and friends — so those people could come and watch him play.

That is why he chose Duquesne over a number of other NCAA Division I-FCS scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Tarabrella announced a verbal commitment to the Dukes, who recruited him to play linebacker.

“Duquesne always felt at home to me,” he said. “Duquesne is the perfect combination of excellent academics and a well-rounded and disciplined football program in an atmosphere filled with lots of opportunity.”

He narrowed his offers to a final three. Georgetown and St. Francis (Pa.) were the other two suitors to make the cut.

“They’re all great programs,” he said.

Tarabrella, a key player during the Warriors’ WPIAL and PIAA championship run last year, led the Warriors this season with 74 tackles, 43 solo.

He is known as an example-setting leader on the field and in the locker and weight rooms.

“Daniel is a competitor. He hates to lose. He plays at his best in the biggest games. The film and the data show that,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said. “He is one of the best all-time leaders we have had at P-T. He does things the right way and treats people well.”

Tarabrella also was the Warriors’ top receiver with 40 receptions for 629 yards and four touchdowns.

“It will be tough to see him go,” Ruane said. “I’ve known him for 13 years off the field, and as a water boy, from my first day at P-T.

“Duquesne is getting an all-around superb player and person.”

