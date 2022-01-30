Penn-Trafford lineman Ochendowski commits to Cornell
Sunday, January 30, 2022 | 5:52 PM
Penn-Trafford senior Declan Ochendowski took a trip to Ithaca, N.Y., this weekend to visit Cornell,y and he found a new home for the next four years.
Ochendowski received a scholarship offer to play football in the Ivy League.
He was his first NCAA Division I offer. He had offers to play Division II football at IUP and Mercyhurst.
After a great visit, I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to Cornell University! Special thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family who have supported me throughout this process. Go Big Red????⚪️ @CoachBhakta @CoachPeff @CUCoachArcher pic.twitter.com/1OFmiqKkIe
— declan ochendowski (@declanocho) January 30, 2022
Ochendowski was a two-way starter for Penn-Trafford as a tackle and defensive end. He played a key role in helping Penn-Trafford capture its first WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A championships.
He also was a Tribune-Review Terrific 25 player. He had 37 tackles and three sacks.
