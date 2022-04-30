Penn-Trafford linemen get college attention

A pair of Penn-Trafford football linemen are beginning to gain traction in the recruiting game.

Juniors Joe Enick and Conlan Greene, all-conference players who will try to help the Warriors win back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A championships in the fall, hold scholarship offers from Division I-FCS St. Francis (Pa.) of the Northeast Conference.

Enick (6-foot-3, 290 pounds), a center and defensive tackle, also added an offer from Fordham of the Patriot League and already had offers from Youngstown State and The Citadel.

After a great conversation with Coach Leonard @RoboLeonard , I’m extremely excited to receive a D1 offer to play at Fordham University! @FORDHAMFOOTBALL @ptwarriorfb @PaFootballNews pic.twitter.com/2A94L6xewa — Joseph Enick (@JosephEnick3) April 29, 2022

Greene (6-4, 250), who played tight end and defensive end last season, also was offered by Notre Dame College, a Division II program in South Euclid, Ohio.

The versatile Greene threw the tying touchdown on a trick jump-pass and made the game-sealing sack in the PIAA championship in December in Hershey. Penn-Trafford edged Imhotep, 17-14, in overtime.

