Penn-Trafford linemen get college attention

Friday, April 29, 2022 | 8:26 PM

A pair of Penn-Trafford football linemen are beginning to gain traction in the recruiting game.

Juniors Joe Enick and Conlan Greene, all-conference players who will try to help the Warriors win back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A championships in the fall, hold scholarship offers from Division I-FCS St. Francis (Pa.) of the Northeast Conference.

Enick (6-foot-3, 290 pounds), a center and defensive tackle, also added an offer from Fordham of the Patriot League and already had offers from Youngstown State and The Citadel.

Greene (6-4, 250), who played tight end and defensive end last season, also was offered by Notre Dame College, a Division II program in South Euclid, Ohio.

The versatile Greene threw the tying touchdown on a trick jump-pass and made the game-sealing sack in the PIAA championship in December in Hershey. Penn-Trafford edged Imhotep, 17-14, in overtime.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

