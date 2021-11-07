Penn-Trafford looks to continue to build after successful season

Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Olivia Fanelli hits against Connellsville last season.

It wasn’t the way the Penn-Trafford girls’ volleyball team wanted it to end, with a loss to section rival Oakland Catholic.

But veteran coach Jim Schall said he was pleased with how the season went.

The Warriors were prominent again. They finished 17-4 overall and 10-2 in Section 3-4A.

They defeated Peters Township, 3-0, to open the WPIAL playoffs before falling to Oakland Catholic.

“It was disappointing the way things ended,” Schall said. “But overall, it was a great season. It was the best team I’ve had in a while.

“The players stepped up and played as a team. There were a lot of bright things that happened.”

Penn-Trafford split games with Oakland Catholic in the regular season. Splitting games against Latrobe cost the Warriors a share of the section title.

Schall said two defensive specialists — libero Kenna Schropp and Cailin Stukus — were key contributors as seniors.

“They both had real good seasons,” Schall said. “They don’t get the recognition they deserve.”

Offensively, senior outside hitter Jude Lovre had a big year.

“Jude played well, but we had a number of girls who did well,” Schall said. “We had a lot of girls contribute this season. We’ll have a lot coming back and some girls on the junior varsity team that will contribute next season.

“I’m looking forward to next season. Hopefully we’ll build off this season.”

Other players that contributed included Ella Dindak, Maura Suman, Jessica Bridge, Maddie Klobucar, Olivia Fanelli, Carlie Hoffman and Sydney Andrews.

Schall said he feels confident the underclassmen will work on their skills and team will continue to trend upward.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

