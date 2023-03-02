Penn-Trafford makes baseball coaching change

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 6:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford coach Dan Miller congratulates Peters Township coach Rocky Plassio after their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal May 19, 2022 at West Mifflin High School.

Two weeks before the start of the baseball season, Penn-Trafford has named a new coach.

Lou Cortazzo, who spent the past eight years as an assistant in the Penn-Trafford program, was named interim coach to replace Dan Miller.

Penn-Trafford athletic director Kerry Hetrick informed the Tribune-Review that Cortazzo was the new baseball coach but gave no reason given why Miller was no longer with the program.

Miller was unavailable for comment.

During his eight seasons as coach, Miller compiled an 88-52-1 record, including a 14-7 mark last year. The Warriors were WPIAL Class 6A runners-up in 2019 and have made the playoffs the past six seasons. The Warriors had double-digits wins every season and did not have a losing season during Miller’s tenure.

Cortazzo said he was named coach two weeks ago.

He said he was surprised when he was asked to take over and does not know why Miller was replaced.

“I’m excited to keep the program rolling,” Cortazzo said. “We return 10 starters, and I’m eager to see the program continue to grow.

“My immediate goal for the team is to win the section title. If we do that, then it will be to win a WPIAL title and eventually a PIAA title.”

Cortazzo said he’s been overseeing workouts. Official tryouts begin March 6.

“I was asked by Kerry to be the interim coach and I accepted,” Cortazzo said. “Things are not going to change. The players are buying into what we need done.”

Cortazzo had coached with Miller for the past eight years. He also coached the Penn Township Junior American Legion team and a 15U team.

“I know the job will be posted at the end of the season,” Cortazzo said. “We’ll see if I apply. I’m not going to commit right now. I coach because I like the game and love teaching the kids the game. I’ll reevaluate at the end of the season.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

