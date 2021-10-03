Penn-Trafford notebook: 50-year celebration planned for homecoming

Penn-Trafford's Cade Yacamelli carries the ball against Belle Vernon on Sept. 10.

This being the 50th season since Penn-Trafford was formed in 1972, the school district is planning to celebrate the occasion during homecoming events Oct. 8.

A parade will be held prior to the annual “Battle for the Bell” football game against rival Gateway. The game likely will decide the WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference champion.

The district is urging all former students and teachers to participate.

The homecoming parade will feature past kings and queens, as well as principals, secretaries and other notable former standouts from Penn-Trafford High School.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford boys win Section 1-3A golf title

The Penn-Trafford boys golf team captured the Section 1-3A title by defeating Indiana, 205-212, and Norwin, 204-209, this past week.

Sophomore Nick Turowski shot a 1-under 35 at Indiana Country Club in the win against Indiana. Braedy Mastine added a 39.

Turowski and senior Chase Crissman also earned berths in the WPIAL Class AAA championship Oct. 5 at Nemacolin Country Club.

P-T girls come up short

The Penn-Trafford girls golf team won its final two matches, defeating Hempfield, 196-198, and Gateway, 198-272, but missed the WPIAL playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Warriors finished 9-4. A one-stroke loss at Indiana cost the team a playoff berth.

Antolena Damico had a 46 in the win against Gateway, while Alexis Dindak had a 47 to pace the Warriors against Hempfield. Saylor Kaminski had a 49 in the win.

Field hockey team stays perfect

The Penn-Trafford field hockey team improved to 7-0 with two nonsection victories.

Ava Hershberger scored the game’s only goal in the Warriors’ 1-0 victory against Class 3A Peters Township.

Hershberger had a hat trick as the Warriors toppled Class 3A Hempfield, 4-2. Maddy Keenan also scored.

Hershberger has 19 goals this season.

Boys soccer shows young energy

Penn-Trafford boys soccer is in the thick of the Class 4A playoff race this season, but the Warriors’ best games might lie ahead. That is because the team has just four seniors: goalkeeper A.J. Visco, forwards Nathan Schlessinger and Conner Williams and defender Howard Wu.

“Our game plan coming into the season was to get more balance from the offense,” second-year coach Sotiri Tsourekis said. “That has worked out well for us so far. We have had a number of goal-scorers.”

The Warriors (6-3, 5-3 Section 3-4A) have 17 sophomores and six freshmen, and many of them are playing this year.

Knights-Warriors, Round 1

The first game in this year’s Norwin/Penn-Trafford girls soccer rivalry series went to Norwin in Section 3-4A play.

The Knights posted their fourth straight shutout, 3-0, over the Warriors as freshman Julia Bursick scored a pair of goals. Senior Paloma Swankler also had a goal for Norwin, which has outscored its opponents 18-0 since a 2-1 loss to Latrobe.

Norwin (6-1, 5-1) will host Penn-Trafford (3-6, 2-4) on Oct. 12.

