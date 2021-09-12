Penn-Trafford notebook: Alex Turowski performs well at Fairmont State

Sunday, September 12, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Alex Turowski sinks a birdie putt on No. 5 at Latrobe Country Club on Sept. 8, 2020.

Penn-Trafford grad Alex Turowski began his collegiate career on a solid note.

The freshman golfer at Fairmont State, which is part of the Mountain East Conference, tied for 14th at the California University Vulcan Invitational on Sept. 5 at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver.

He finished with an even-par 216 over three rounds (71, 70 and 75).

West Liberty’s Alex Easthom shot an 11-under-par 205.

Charleston took home top honors with an 859, followed by West Liberty 860, Davis & Elkins 862, Cal (Pa.) 877 and Fairmont State 878. There were 17 colleges in the event.

Warriors girls rebound after loss

The Penn-Trafford girls golf team bounced back with four consecutive wins after opening the season with a loss to Franklin Regional.

The Warriors defeated Connellsville, Gateway, Norwin and Indiana. They edged Norwin, 202-206.

The Warriors lost to North Allegheny, 179-188, in a nonsection match Sept. 7.

Warriors boys stay unbeaten

Penn-Trafford’s boys golf team stayed unbeaten behind the strong play of sophomore Nic Turowski and senior Colt Kaminski.

The Warriors are 5-0.

Turowski shot a 7-under29 to help the Warriors defeat Indiana. The team also defeated Armstrong, Hampton, Hempfield and Greensburg Salem.

Boys soccer posts two shutouts

The Penn-Trafford boys soccer team is off to a roaring start.

The Warriors blanked Hempfield, 7-0, and Woodland Hills, 6-0, to open the season.

Senior Conner Williams and freshman J.J. Porter scored two goals each against Hempfield.

Six players scored against Woodland Hills: Williams, Cooper Sisson, Brady Palisak, Ben Luchs, Logan Murphy and Porter.

Warriors take down Hempfield

This scoring on the first play of the game thing is catching on at Penn-Trafford.

First-year senior quarterback Carter Green did it in Week Zero when he scored on a 99-yard run against Norwin. In Week 1, it was senior running back Cade Yacamelli who took the first snap from scrimmage to the end zone, setting the tone for another Warriors victory.

“Hopefully, we can keep it going,” said Yacamelli, who scored on a 65-yard burst just 17 seconds in and added a 58-yard score — on the second play of the second drive — as the Warriors mercy-ruled Hempfield, 45-14, on Sept. 3 at Warrior Stadium.

All told, the Wisconsin commit rushed for three touchdowns and caught another one, totaling 207 yards of offense before resting in the second half.

Penn-Trafford had a 14-0 lead on just three plays. The Warriors’ third drive lasted three plays before they found the end zone. Yacamelli ran for 153 yards on five carries.

Penn-Trafford (2-0), the No. 2 ranked team in Class 5A, has won 23 straight home games. It had not played Class 6A Hempfield since 2015.

Green threw for 156 yards and a score. His 39-yard throw to senior Liam Hileman set up his touchdown run.

Hileman had three catches for 54 yards. Five receivers caught passes for Penn-Trafford.

Senior Ian Demeri ran for 79 yards on 10 carries, and Garrett Mattes ran for a 51-yard touchdown in the fourth for the Warriors, who faced Class 4A No. 2 Belle Vernon on Friday.

Penn-Trafford is 43-1 at home since 2013.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

