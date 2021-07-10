Penn-Trafford notebook: Alex Turowski wins at Diamond Run

By:

Saturday, July 10, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Alex Turowski tees off at last year’s Westmoreland County Junior Amateur golf tournament at Latrobe Country Club.

Penn-Trafford graduate Alex Turowski has been battling a little midseason slump on the golf course.

He hasn’t been playing to his standards.

Turowski finished 73rd in a field of 156 at the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Boys Championship at Hershey on June 29. He finished the two rounds at 15-over par 157.

His younger brother Nick placed 44th by shooting a 10-over par 152.

But Alex got back on track July 6 when he won the Tri-State Section PGA Isaly’s tournament at Diamond Run Golf Club. He shot a 3-over par 75 to win the 17-18 age division.

He won by three strokes as the trio of Michael Mahoney, Tobias Phillips-Matson and Kyle McClintock finished at 6-over. Turowski participated in the Tri-State Amateur at Hannastown Golf Club on July 8 and the Westmoreland County Amateur on July 10 and 11 at Hannastown.

Headed to Kentucky

Nick Turowski will represent the Tri-State Section PGA at the PGA Junior Boys Championship at Kearney Hills Golf Links in Lexington, Ky.

The Penn-Trafford sophomore qualified along with Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti for the event June 9 at Fox Run Golf Course. Salvitti shot a 7-under par 137. Nick Turowski finished with a 3-under 141.

Carter Pitcairn of Pittsburgh, who finished third and was a first alternate, also will compete in the tournament.

Vecchio, Little honored

Seniors Chase Vecchio and Emma Little were finalists for the 65th annual Westmoreland County Scholar/Athlete Award at the banquet hosted by Judge John J. Driscoll at Ferrante’s Lakeview Lounge, Hempfield.

Vecchio was a standout football and basketball player. He had a 4.14 grade-point average and finished 68th of 330 in his class. He will attend Penn State.

Little was an outstanding softball player and one of the top scorers on the Penn-Trafford field hockey team. She had a grade-point average of 4.1093 and ranked 75th of 330 in her class. She will attend Bloomsburg University.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford