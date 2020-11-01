Penn-Trafford notebook: Alumnus gets golf modeling gig

By:

Sunday, November 1, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Dan Obremski plays during the final round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational July 1, 2020 at the Pittsburgh Field Club.

Penn-Trafford grad and professional golfer Dan Obremski has added modeling to his resume.

Obremski, who recently played on the PGA of American Latino Tour, was featured in a Dick’s Sporting Goods advertising supplement modeling golf apparel.

The 2005 Penn-Trafford grad attended Coastal Carolina and has won numerous mini-tour events in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

He currently resides in West Palm Beach, Fla.

On to the finals

The Penn-Trafford field hockey team advanced to the WPIAL Class AA finals after receiving a forfeit win against Upper St. Clair on Oct. 27. Someone associated with the Upper St. Clair program tested positive for the coronavirus.

Penn-Trafford (14-0) is chasing its fifth consecutive WPIAL title.

One and done

The Penn-Trafford girls soccer and volleyball teams’ playoffs bids lasted one game.

The soccer team dropped a 7-1 decision to Seneca Valley, and the volleyball lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Canon-McMillan.

Still competing in the fall were the football and cross country teams.

The football team played Upper St. Clair on Oct. 30, and the cross country teams were in the WPIAL championships on Oct. 30.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford