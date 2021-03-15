Penn-Trafford notebook: Austin Prokopec, 2 relay teams qualify for state swim meet

Monday, March 15, 2021 | 1:03 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Austin Prokopec competes in the 200-yard freestyle at the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships March 7 at Upper St. Clair.

Penn-Trafford senior Austin Prokopec and two boys relay teams qualified for the PIAA swimming championships at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

Prokopec, who finished third in the WPIAL 200 freestyle, was chosen because of his time of 1:42.81.

The relay teams that qualified were the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle. On the squads are Prokopec, Ben Yant, Conner Alexander and Patton Graziano.

Graziano also was selected as an alternate in 100 backstroke.

Other Penn-Trafford athletes placing at the WPIAL championships were:

• Diving: Senior Xander Lentz was fourth with a 387.70 behind Fox Chapel’s Daniel Manelic, North Allegheny’s Will Schenk and Seneca Valley’s Trevor Elliott. Junior Caleb Carone placed 10th. For the girls, Melissa Fabac was 17th.

• Swimming: Prokopec placed third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 butterfly. Yant was fifth in the 50 freestyle and 10th in the 100 freestyle. Graziano was sixth in the 100 breaststroke. The relay teams placed sixth (200 freestyle) and third (400 freestyle).

Warriors stumble again

After ending its six-game losing streak with a win against West Allegheny, the Penn-Trafford hockey team blew a lead in the third period and fell to Montour, 5-2, on March 8.

Xavier Solomon gave Penn-Trafford a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in the second period, but Montour scored four goals, including three by Michael Felsing, to pull out the victory.

Penn-Trafford has three games left in the regular season.

Hohman earns PIAA medal

Junior Troy Hohman earned his second PIAA state honor by finishing fourth at the PIAA West Super Region on March 6 at the Altoona Field House.

Hohman automatically earned all-state placewinner status by advancing in the tough 113-pound weight class.

He opened with a 16-5 loss to eventual region champ Kamdyn Williams of Manheim Township.

Hohman bounced back to defeat Waynesburg freshman Joe Simon, 10-4, and Mifflin County’s Nic Allison, 5-1, to qualify for a trip to Hershey for the PIAA Class AAA championships on March 13.

He fell to PIAA returning runner-up at 106, Jacob Van Dee of Erie Prep, 10-6.

