Penn-Trafford notebook: Baseball team clinches section title
Sunday, May 14, 2023 | 11:01 AM
Midway through the baseball season, Penn-Trafford team was sitting at 3-3 in Section 1-5A and in danger of missing the WPIAL playoffs.
But thanks to two-game sweeps of Penn Hills, Gateway and Franklin Regional, part of a six-game section winning streak, the Warriors tied for the section crown with Plum.
Their sweep of Franklin Regional clinched a share of the top spot for the Warriors and kept the Panthers out of the playoffs.
“Our goal was to make the playoffs and win the section title,” senior Dylan Grabowski said. “Now we’re focused on reaching the PIAA tournament and winning a WPIAL title.”
The WPIAL baseball committee was scheduled to meet May 12 to set up the bracket. Penn-Trafford expected a high seed with a 13-4 overall record.
Softball team qualifies
Playing in one of the toughest sections in WPIAL softball, Section 2-5A, Penn-Trafford was able to qualify for the playoffs with a 6-10 record.
The team finished the season May 10 with a 20-4 romp over Penn Hills.
The Warriors defeated Kiski Area and Gateway twice in the section during the season to finish fourth behind Armstrong, Latrobe and Franklin Regional.
Spikers win section
Heading into its regular season finale against Norwin on May 11, Penn-Trafford’s boys volleyball team had already won the Section 3-3A title and was set to enter the WPIAL playoffs as one of the top seeds.
Penn-Trafford advanced to the WPIAL semifinals in 2022.
Obremski plays better
Penn-Trafford grad Dan Obremski played better in his second PGA Tour Latinoamerica event, the Kia Open in Ecuador, but his effort wasn’t good enough to make the cut.
Obremski shot a 1-over par 145. The cut ended up 2-under par.
Obremski had seven birdies, six bogeys and one double bogey during his two rounds.
