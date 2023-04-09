Penn-Trafford notebook: Baseball team splits with Armstrong

By:

Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Dylan Grabowski celebrates after turning a double play to end the game against Franklin Regional last season. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Dylan Grabowski and Nolan Marasti had strong pitching performances against Armstrong the first week of April, but the lack of hitting left the Penn-Trafford baseball team with a split in Section 1-5A.

Grabowski allowed three hits, struck out eight and shut out Armstrong, 2-0. He helped his own cause with an RBI triple. Ian Temple added an RBI double.

Marasti pitched well, but Armstrong got the win, 3-1. Peyton Bigler drove in the lone run for the Warriors in the fifth inning.

Penn-Trafford (4-2, 2-2) was scheduled to play host to Plum on April 11 and visit the Mustangs on April 12. The Warriors have a nonsection game scheduled for April 17 at Butler and play host to Ringgold on April 20.

Softball growing pains

The Penn-Trafford softball team gave up too many home runs (seven) to stay with Armstrong in a 13-3 loss in Section 2-5A on April 3. Mackenzie Keenan had a home run and single in the loss.

Armstrong scored eight runs in the seventh inning to break the game open.

Franklin Regional overcame an early 3-0 deficit, scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and defeated Penn-Trafford, 6-5, on April 5.

Hailey Pokrant pitched well while Cam Ponko and Giuliana Youngo had two hits each, including a double, and Keenan doubled for the Warriors (1-6, 0-1).

Volleyball shutouts

The Penn-Trafford volleyball team blanked Central Catholic and Plum 3-0 in the first week of April.

The team also placed third at the Derry tournament.

Carson Good had 10 kills, Andrew Kessler had seven kills and three blocks, and Daniel Tarabrella had three blocks and 38 assists against Central Catholic.

Bradley Heinbaugh and Keith Otto each had eight kills and Tarabrella had 34 assists against Plum.

Penn-Trafford was off to a 3-1 start.

Graziano sets record

Patton Graziano set a school record (50.03) by finishing fifth in the 100-yard backstroke at the PIAA Class 3A swimming championship March 20 at Bucknell University.

Green has a day

Sophia Green sure had a day April 3.

Green scored nine goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead Penn-Trafford’s girls lacrosse team to a thrilling 15-14 victory against Oakland Catholic.

Oakland Catholic jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first half before the Warriors rallied.

Annabelle Aquino had three goals, including the tying tally with 1:58 left. Georgia Vislocky added two goals.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford