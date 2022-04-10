Penn-Trafford notebook: Boys lacrosse team off to program-best start

Sunday, April 10, 2022 | 8:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford pitcher Mia Smith delivers against Connellsville last season.

The Penn-Trafford boys’ lacrosse team is off to the best start in program history.

The Warriors were 4-1 following a 14-4 win against Norwin.

Penn-Trafford also owns wins against Indiana, 16-6, Canon-McMillan, 13-5, and Plum, 16-3.

The loss came against Pine-Richland, 13-11.

The Warriors play host to Upper St. Clair on April 19.

Lee, Turowski suffer singles losses

Daniel Lee and Nick Turowski competed in the Section 1-3A singles tournament and were beaten in the first round.

Lee lost to Gateway’s top player, 10-4, and Turowski fell 11-9 to Kiski Area’s top player.

P-T softball stays perfect

The Warrior softball team improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the section by defeating the Gateway Gators, 14-0.

Mia Smith pitched three innings, giving up one hit and striking out eight. McKenzie Rapp pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Hannah Allen homered and went 2 for 2, while Kylie Piconi, Cameron Ponko, Caitlyn Schlegel and Mackenzie Keenan each added two hits.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

