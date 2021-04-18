Penn-Trafford notebook: Boys tennis bounces back with section wins

Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 11:01 AM

After falling to Franklin Regional in a battle for first place in the section, Penn-Trafford bounced back by sweeping Hempfield on April 12 and Connellsville on April 13.

The wins improved the Warriors to 6-1, 5-1 in Section 1-AAA.

The Warriors have clinched a spot in the WPIAL playoffs, which are scheduled to start the week of May 3.

Brian Lee, who finished fourth in the section singles tournament, lost in the opening round of the WPIAL tournament to No. 2 seed Colin Gramley of Shady Side Academy. Gramley went on to take second place.

An elbow injury forced Lee to retire in the Section 1 third-place match.

Boys lacrosse

Penn-Trafford scored 10 goals in the first half and rolled to a 14-9 victory against Baldwin on April 13.

It was the team’s first win of the season after four losses.

The Warriors have upcoming matches against Plum on Friday and at Mt. Lebanon on April 29.

Girls lacrosse

The Lady Warriors (2-4) bounced back from a 15-5 loss to Plum on April 12 to defeat Greensburg Salem, 15-7, the next day.

Penn-Trafford is 1-3 in the section. The win ended a three-game losing streak.

The Warriors will play host to Canon-McMillan on Friday, travel to Latrobe on Tuesday and visit Allderdice on April 29.

