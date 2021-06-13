Penn-Trafford notebook: Bushy Run Legion off to strong start

By:

Sunday, June 13, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Matt Lichota scores past Connellsvile catcher Brant Bonadio during their WPIAL Class 5A furst round playoff game on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Norwin High School.

Bushy Run’s American Legion baseball team stayed unbeaten in District 31 after winning four games last week.

The wins improved their record to 6-0 overall.

Bushy Run defeated Kiski Valley, 5-2; Mt. Pleasant, 14-0; Young Township, 11-1; and Latrobe, 4-3.

They were scheduled to play five games the past week and are scheduled to host Derry (June 17) and Yough (June 18), play at Young Township (June 20), and then host Unity (June 22) and Mt. Pleasant (June 23).

Sabol, Horvat named to first team of all-conference

Two Penn-Trafford grads were named to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference baseball first team.

Saint Vincent sophomore Jordan Sabol and Washington & Jefferson sophomore Tyler Horvat were recognized.

Sabol batted .402 with two doubles, three triples and 14 RBIs. He had a .967 fielding average.

Horvat was the PAC Newcomer of the Year. He also received All-American honors.

Horvat was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association NCAA Division III Second Team ABCA/Rawlings All-American team.

Horvat also was named a first team D3Baseball.com All-American.

Horvat was 9-0 with a 1.80 ERA. He also batted .366 with 17 extra-base hits and 34 RBIs.

More postseason honors

Penn-Trafford softball was well represented on the Big 5/6 Conference all-section team.

The Big 5/6 recognizes team and individual accomplishments in the WPIAL’s two largest classifications.

Section 2-5A honored Penn-Trafford seniors Brooke Cleland (OF), Allie Prady (IF), Emma Little (C) and Julia Moorhead (DH) and junior Mia Smith (P) on the first team.

Denny Little of Penn-Trafford was named Section 2 Coach of the Year.

Penn-Trafford junior Matt Lichota (OF) made the first team for baseball.

For boys volleyball, WPIAL semifinalist Penn-Trafford had several players selected to the Class AAA All-WPIAL team.

Senior setter Jarred Schoffstall and senior outside hitter Milan Cermak made the second team.

Penn-Trafford senior middle blocker Alex Kana and junior outside hitter Alex Rugh were third-team selections.

Big Ten offer for Yacamelli

Another week, another Division I football offer for Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli. Actually, the rising senior running back and defensive back added two more scholarship offers recently, but one stands out among all of the others.

Wisconsin of the Big Ten offered him after he attended a Badgers’ prospect camp. It is his first Power Five offer.

Yacamelli (6 foot, 200 pounds) attended the camp June 3 and was made an offer in the coaches’ office minutes after the workout. Former Pitt coach Paul Chryst and his staff like what they saw.

“The experience was crazy,” said Yacamelli, who has a 41.3-inch vertical leap. “They loved my strength, speed and explosiveness. They told me I’m ‘a football player.’ ”

He also recently added his third offer from the Patriot League in Holy Cross. The Crusaders join Lehigh from that conference to extend an offer to Yacamelli.

Yacamelli also has academic offers from six of the eight Ivy League programs.

He said most of the schools like him as a wide receiver or running back, but others want him as a safety.

Rocco heads to North Catholic

Former Penn-Trafford boys basketball coach Jim Rocco is taking over the boys program at North Catholic.

Trojans athletic director Brian Miller confirmed Rocco was hired as coach earlier this month.

Rocco replaces Dave DeGregorio, who resigned to coach at North Allegheny. Rocco was an assistant last season with DeGregorio.

In charge at Penn-Trafford for five seasons (2015-20), Rocco was 54-57 with the Warriors, including three WPIAL playoff appearances.

Rocco teaches forensic science at Penn-Trafford.

He was a highly successful coach at Penn Hills for 19 seasons, winning two WPIAL championships and one PIAA title.

His career record is 311-184.

Rocco’s daughter, Alayna, will be a sophomore at North Catholic. She was a starter and key contributor last season as a freshman.

P-T girls basketball camp coming up

The Penn-Trafford Lady Warrior basketball camp for players in second-sixth grade will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 30 to July 2 at Penn-Trafford High School.

Coach John Giannikas and members of the team will provide skills training. There also will be prizes and T-shirts. Cost is $90 per camper or $130 for a family. Contact Giannikas at giannikasj@penntrafford.org.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford