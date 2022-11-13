Penn-Trafford notebook: Field hockey team falls in PIAA playoffs

Sunday, November 13, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ava Hershberger gets past Oakland Catholic’s Caroline Miller during a WPIAL Class 2A field hockey semifinal Oct. 27.

A win in the PIAA playoffs is coming for the Penn-Trafford field hockey team.

Even though the squad dropped a 2-1 decision to Twin Valley in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs Nov. 8, the Warriors are closing the gap on the teams from the eastern part of the state.

Penn-Trafford won the WPIAL Class 2A title by defeating Latrobe, 4-1.

Twin Valley opened scoring in the third quarter with a goal by Laura Sokso. Penn-Trafford junior Ava Hershberger evened it up in late in the third quarter.

Play went back and forth until midway through the fourth quarter when Twin Valley was able to score on a goal by Hannah Schmittinger.

Penn-Trafford finished the season with a 16-5 record.

Williams falls short

Freshman Mia Williams, who won the WPIAL Class 3A tennis title, reached the quarterfinals of the PIAA tournament before falling.

Williams was seeded No. 2. She opened with a 6-0, 6-4 win against Cumberland Valley freshman Riya Srinavas.

She then dropped a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 decision to Council Rock South junior Dasha Chichkina.

Warriors on a roll

The Penn-Trafford hockey team is on a four-game winning streak after blanking Meadville, 5-0.

The Warriors (4-1) got goals from Jack Blank, Ben Chen, Colin Paterson, Bryce Kropczynski and Nate Loughner. Goaltender Jackson Kerrigan made 17 saves.

Damian Dynys assisted on two goals and Loughner added an assist.

The Warriors return to action Nov. 17 at Armstrong.

