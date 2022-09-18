Penn-Trafford notebook: Field hockey team scores 2 big wins

Sunday, September 18, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford field hockey coach Cindy Dutt

Penn-Trafford’s field hockey team opened section play by defeating Latrobe, 4-2, and Fox Chapel, 2-1.

Against Fox Chapel, Emily Bloom and Ava Hershberger scored goals. Hershberger and Maddy Keenan had assists.

Against Latrobe, Keenan tied the score before Hershberger tallied a hat trick.

Penn-Trafford finished a strong nonsection schedule, defeating Class A power Shady Side Academy, 1-0, but falling to Class 3A powers Pine-Richland, 6-1, and North Allegheny, 4-0.

The Warriors were playing short-handed in those games as many starters were out with an illness.

Barilla leads the way

Amelia Barilla finished first in a cross country tri-meet against Yough and Greensburg Salem. Her winning time was 19:57.

Penn-Trafford defeated Yough, 15-40, but lost to Greensburg Salem, 23-35.

At the Red, White & Blue Invitational at White Oak, Barilla ran a season-best 18:51 and finished eighth overall. The team finished 22nd.

Turowski fires a 35

It was a big week for the Warriors boys golf team in section action.

Nick Turowski shot a 35 as Penn-Trafford edged Norwin, 200-201. The Warriors turned in their best score of the season to secure a victory over Latrobe, 189-205. It reversed an early loss to the Wildcats.

Turowski shot an even-par 36 at Manor Valley. Colt Kaminski and Jackson Kerrigan shot 37, Braedy Mastine 39 and Patton Graziano 40.

Damico shoots personal best

Antolena Damico shot a career-best 37 at Manor Valley Golf Course to lead the Penn-Trafford girls to a 186-230 win against Indiana on Senior Day,

A day earlier on Sept. 14, Penn-Trafford defeated Gateway, 193-251, at Murrysville Golf Club.

PT boys soccer grabs wins

Penn-Trafford (4-4) won three consecutive games last week, defeating Obama Academy, 9-0, Hempfield, 11-1, and Penn Hills, 2-0.

Senior Logan Swartz and junior Ben Luchs each scored two goals against Obama.

Senior Jacob McClintock recorded four goals against Hempfield while sophomore J.J. Porter and junior Daniel Carr each had two goals.

Luchs had both goals against Penn Hills.

PT girls rebound

The Penn-Trafford girls soccer team rebounded after a 4-0 loss to Mt. Pleasant to defeat Hempfield, 12-0, and Greensburg Salem, 2-0, and played to a scoreless tie against Gateway.

Bella Swartz, Hanna Weishaar, Alexis Brown Jessie Gadagno and Emilie Oslosky each had two goals for the Warriors against Hempfield.

Gadagno and Brown scored against Greensburg Salem.

PT volleyball split matches

The Penn-Trafford girls volleyball team split its matches last week. The Warriors (2-3) defeated Hempfield, 3-0, but fell to North Catholic, 3-0.

