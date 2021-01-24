Penn-Trafford notebook: Girls basketball coach reaches milestone with win over Norwin

Sunday, January 24, 2021 | 8:01 AM

Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford girls basketball coach John Giannikas won his 200th game Jan. 18.

Penn-Trafford girls’ basketball coach John Giannikas took over a struggling program in 2006-07.

Since then, the Warriors have continued to improve.

Under Giannikas, the program has been headed in the right direction and turned into a playoff regular.

Giannikas reached a coaching milestone Jan. 18 when Penn-Trafford (5-0) toppled Norwin, 50-46. The win was the 200th in his career.

Giannikas is 200-139 in 14-plus seasons. A playoff trip this year would be the 12th in his tenure.

Penn-Trafford won a WPIAL championship in 2013-14. The Warriors were tied for the Section 1-6A lead heading into a scheduled matchup with North Allegheny on Jan. 25.

Boys hoopers stumble

The Penn-Trafford boys basketball started the season with impressive wins over North Allegheny, Peters Township and Fox Chapel. But the Warriors stumbled in their next two games, falling at home to rivals Hempfield (54-51) and Norwin (66-59).

Penn-Trafford looked to get back on the winning trail in scheduled nonsection games at Canon-McMillan on Jan. 22 and home to Gateway on Jan. 26.

They return to section action Jan. 29 at Central Catholic and against Greensburg Salem at home on Feb. 2.

Paszek takes second

Penn-Trafford senior Lucas Paszek finished second at 152 pounds in the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament at the Monroeville Convention Center on Jan. 16. Penn-Trafford was in the afternoon tournament.

Paszek dropped a 7-5 sudden victory decision to Marion Center’s Gavin Stewart in the finals. Paszek won his pool bracket.

Earning third-place medals were Ryan Auel at 126 and heavyweight Joe Enick.

Hayden Coy placed fourth at 120 along with Mason Tosadori at 160, and Gavin Ellwood at 113 place sixth.

The Warriors (3-1) suffered their first dual meet loss, falling to Franklin Regional. They finish Section 1-B action on Feb. 3 at Plum against Gateway.

Penn-Trafford also was scheduled to compete in the Kiski Area Duals on Jan. 23. Teams entered in the tournament included Waynesburg, Seneca Valley, Kiski Area, Canon-McMillan, Franklin Regional, Mt. Lebanon and Mars.

The Warriors are in the North Allegheny Duals on Jan. 30. Teams in the event include North Allegheny, Franklin Regional, Mars, Seneca Valley, Upper St. Clair, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Chartiers Valley and Highlands.

