Penn-Trafford notebook: Golfers place 2nd at WCCA tournament

Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 11:01 AM

The Penn-Trafford boys golf team finished second in the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournament Sept. 2 at the Latrobe Elks.

Norwin took top honors with a 403 score. The Warriors and Franklin Regional tied for second with a 406.

Junior Nick Turowski finished second with a 1-over par 73.

The Warriors then defeated two section opponents — Armstrong and Hempfield. Turowski led with a 3-under par 33 in the 189-202 win against Hempfield. Shooting an even-par 36 was David Newsom. Colt Kaminski shot a 1-over 37 followed by Jackson Kerrigan’s 40 and Bryce Williams’ 43.

Girls golfers rebound

After a second section loss to first place Franklin Regional, the Penn-Trafford girls golf team bounced back with impressive wins against Connellsville and Gateway.

Antolena Damico and Erin Driscoll each shot 41 against Franklin Regional.

Boys soccer blanked

The Penn-Trafford boys soccer team was blanked twice – falling to Gateway, 3-0, and Franklin Regional, 2-0. The Warriors are 1-4 and have not scored in their four losses.

Field hockey falls

The Penn-Trafford field hockey team dropped a 6-1 decision to three-time reigning WPIAL Class 3A champion Pine-Richland in a nonsection battle Sept. 7.

Junior Ava Hershberger scored her eighth goal of the season on a penalty stroke.

The Warriors (2-1) played without numerous starters who were out with an illness.

Warriors JV football starts 2-0

The Penn-Trafford junior varsity football team got off to a 2-0 start. The young Warriors defeated Canon-McMillan, 41-12, and McKeesport, 23-8.

