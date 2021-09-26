Penn-Trafford notebook: Hershberger leading Warriors field hockey

Sunday, September 26, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Trafford’s Ava Hershberger has scored 15 goals through five games in 2021.

Ava Hershberger scored the game’s only goal to lead Penn-Trafford to a 1-0 victory against Fox Chapel in Class AA field hockey action on Sept. 17.

She also had four goals as the Warriors blanked Upper St. Clair, 6-1, on Sept. 23. Ella Morocco and Delaney Lentz each had goals, while Maddy Keenan had two assists.

Penn-Trafford, which has outscored its opponents 24-1, also defeated Norwin (7-0), North Allegheny (4-0) and Oakland Catholic (6-0) to improve to 5-0.

Hershberger has 15 goals this season.

Turowski, Crissman advance

Indiana’s Harrison Martineau claimed medalist honors at the Section 1-AAA boys golf qualifier at Indiana Country Club by shooting 2-under par 69.

Penn Trafford sophomore Nick Turowski shot a 1-under par 70 to finish second. The target score was 80.

Warriors senior Chase Crissman also advanced to the semifinals after finishing sixth with an 80.

Turowski was attempting to repeat as WPIAL Section 1-AAA champion. He edged his brother Alex in 2020. He is the only holdover of the six qualifiers from 2020.

Homecoming plans set

Penn-Trafford’s homecoming football game is set for Oct. 8.

The district is celebrating the high school’s 50th anniversary and is asking all former cheerleaders, band members and football players along with other alumni to attend and participate.

The will be a homecoming parade prior to the game against rival Gateway. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Schlessinger makes commitment

Penn-Trafford senior Nathan Schlessinger will play his collegiate soccer at Franklin & Marshall, a Division III program located in Lancaster. Franklin & Marshall is ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Schlessinger, who is playing center back instead of striker this season out of necessity, was recruited to play the latter position at the next level.

The three-year captain and all-section player has 26 career goals and 28 assists. Schlessinger plays cup soccer for the HotSpurs and has 21 goals and 14 assists for the three-time defending champion team.

WPIAL board rules on cancellations

A regular-season contest canceled because of covid-19 can be declared a “no-contest” rather than a forfeit, but first the WPIAL intends to make sure teams aren’t bending the rules to avoid an opponent.

“If you have able bodies to participate and you choose not to, then that’s a forfeit,” WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said after the board met Sept. 20. “However, if you are shut down because of covid and you can’t practice or play — your school is shutting down a program because of that — then that would be a no-contest.

“Or if there are enough covid cases that take you below the amount of athletes (required) to begin a contest according to NFHS rules, that could also be a no-contest,” she added. “If there’s a combination because you have a few of these and a few ineligible and a few injuries, that will still be classified as a forfeit.”

The WPIAL recently sent an email to schools clarifying the league’s position.

The guidance comes after the PIAA board expressed concern earlier this month that teams could use covid-related cancellations to dodge an unwanted opponent.

Schools are urged to reschedule any missed games, which is a greater possibility in all sports except football. Scheuneman said the WPIAL already has started contacting administrators at schools that canceled games this fall.

“We have been talking to the principals of the schools to determine how many cases they have versus how many athletes they have,” Scheuneman said.

Staff writers Bill Beckner Jr. and Chris Harlan contributed.

