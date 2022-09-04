Penn-Trafford notebook: Hershberger scores twice as field hockey team opens with win

Sunday, September 4, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Submitted by Ava Hershberger Penn-Trafford’s Ava Hershberger is a member of the 2022 field hockey team.

Penn-Trafford’s field hockey team opened the season with a 4-2 victory against Peters Township on Aug. 30.

Ava Hershberger scored two goals and added an assist on Ella Morocco’s goal.

Early in the fourth quarter, Megan McBarron scored off a reset.

Golfers bounce back after loss

The Warriors golf team bounced back to defeat Norwin, 192-202, after a Section 1-3A loss at Latrobe.

Nick Turowski shot a 2-under par 34 in the loss at Latrobe Country Club.

Turowski led the Warriors against the Knights with a 1-under 34. David Newsom shot a 37 and Jackson Kerrigan a 38.

The team dropped a 194-197 nonsection match to Plum at Willowbrook Country Club on Aug. 30.

Warrior boys snag win

Goals by Ben Luchs, Jacob McClintock and Daniel Carr carried Penn-Trafford boys soccer to a 3-0 Section 4-3A victory against Latrobe.

Penn-Trafford is 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the section.

It opened the season with two nonsection losses at the Pine-Richland Tournament.

Netters defeat Norwin

Singles wins by freshman Mia Williams, junior Lauren Burkley and senior Kaia Conte helped Penn-Trafford’s girls tennis team to a 3-2 victory against Norwin.

The section singles tournament is slated for Sept. 14, at Franklin Regional.

Girls soccer falls to Franklin Regional

Senior winger Natalie Ribar scored off a direct kick from deep in the far corner of the end zone in the fourth minute and Franklin Regional (2-0, 1-0) held its ground the rest of the way for a 1-0 victory over Penn-Trafford in the Section 3-3A girls soccer opener Aug. 31. Penn-Trafford (1-1, 1-1), which moved down from Class 4A this season, did have some quality chances during the game but was unable to connect.

Sophomore defender Eden Williams sent the kick into a crowd in front of the net, and Ribar toed it and zinged a shot right of diving Warriors keeper Rease Solomon for a 1-0 lead.

Penn-Trafford pressed down the stretch in the second half and as a result managed two corner kicks and a free kick inside the final minute. But the Panthers and junior keeper Aris Lamanna (3 saves) did not waver.

“Their corner kick was a letdown for us, but I thought we really battled,” Penn-Trafford coach Jimmy Mastroianni said. “Our girls fought hard until the end. Franklin Regional is a tough team.”

Penn-Trafford, which had five shots on net, played four of its nine freshmen.

The teams used the game as a platform to raise money for 6-year-old Liam Lavelle, who has had multiple surgeries following a lawnmower accident in July that resulted in the amputation of his feet.

Proceeds from the “Kick It For A Cause” will go to the family.

Lavelle has earned the nickname “The Lion.”

Emelie Oslosky, Alexis Brown and Jessie Gadagno each scored two goals for the Warriors in an 8-0 victory over Penn Hills.

Staff writer Bill Beckner Jr. contributed.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

