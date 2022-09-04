Penn-Trafford notebook: Hershberger scores twice as field hockey team opens with win
Sunday, September 4, 2022 | 11:01 AM
Penn-Trafford’s field hockey team opened the season with a 4-2 victory against Peters Township on Aug. 30.
Ava Hershberger scored two goals and added an assist on Ella Morocco’s goal.
Early in the fourth quarter, Megan McBarron scored off a reset.
Golfers bounce back after loss
The Warriors golf team bounced back to defeat Norwin, 192-202, after a Section 1-3A loss at Latrobe.
Nick Turowski shot a 2-under par 34 in the loss at Latrobe Country Club.
Turowski led the Warriors against the Knights with a 1-under 34. David Newsom shot a 37 and Jackson Kerrigan a 38.
The team dropped a 194-197 nonsection match to Plum at Willowbrook Country Club on Aug. 30.
Warrior boys snag win
Goals by Ben Luchs, Jacob McClintock and Daniel Carr carried Penn-Trafford boys soccer to a 3-0 Section 4-3A victory against Latrobe.
Penn-Trafford is 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the section.
It opened the season with two nonsection losses at the Pine-Richland Tournament.
Netters defeat Norwin
Singles wins by freshman Mia Williams, junior Lauren Burkley and senior Kaia Conte helped Penn-Trafford’s girls tennis team to a 3-2 victory against Norwin.
The section singles tournament is slated for Sept. 14, at Franklin Regional.
Girls soccer falls to Franklin Regional
Senior winger Natalie Ribar scored off a direct kick from deep in the far corner of the end zone in the fourth minute and Franklin Regional (2-0, 1-0) held its ground the rest of the way for a 1-0 victory over Penn-Trafford in the Section 3-3A girls soccer opener Aug. 31. Penn-Trafford (1-1, 1-1), which moved down from Class 4A this season, did have some quality chances during the game but was unable to connect.
Sophomore defender Eden Williams sent the kick into a crowd in front of the net, and Ribar toed it and zinged a shot right of diving Warriors keeper Rease Solomon for a 1-0 lead.
Penn-Trafford pressed down the stretch in the second half and as a result managed two corner kicks and a free kick inside the final minute. But the Panthers and junior keeper Aris Lamanna (3 saves) did not waver.
“Their corner kick was a letdown for us, but I thought we really battled,” Penn-Trafford coach Jimmy Mastroianni said. “Our girls fought hard until the end. Franklin Regional is a tough team.”
Penn-Trafford, which had five shots on net, played four of its nine freshmen.
The teams used the game as a platform to raise money for 6-year-old Liam Lavelle, who has had multiple surgeries following a lawnmower accident in July that resulted in the amputation of his feet.
Proceeds from the “Kick It For A Cause” will go to the family.
Lavelle has earned the nickname “The Lion.”
Emelie Oslosky, Alexis Brown and Jessie Gadagno each scored two goals for the Warriors in an 8-0 victory over Penn Hills.
Staff writer Bill Beckner Jr. contributed.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
