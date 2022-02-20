Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team gearing up for playoffs

Sunday, February 20, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ryan Crombie celebrates with Damian Dynys after scoring during the second period against Latrobe on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Kirk Nevin Arena. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Bryce Kropczynski celebrates his third period goal with Xavier Solomon and Ryan Crombie during their game against Latrobe on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Kirk Nevin Arena. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ryan Crombie breaks away from Latrobe’s Jack Beddick during their game on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Kirk Nevin Arena. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Xavier Solomon celebrates with Aiden Alberts after his empty net goal against Latrobe on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Kirk Nevin Arena. P-T won, 5-3. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Aiden Alberts celebrates his second period goal against Latrobe on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Kirk Nevin Arena. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford goalie Jackson Kerrigan makes a save against Latrobe on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Kirk Nevin Arena. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Aiden Alberts celebrates his empty net goal to seal the victory over Latrobe on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Kirk Nevin Arena. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Damian Dynys celebrates with goalie Jackson Kerrigan after defeating Latrobe, 5-3, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Kirk Nevin Arena. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman beats Jack Consiglio to win a 120-pound bout in the Powerade Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 30, 2021 at Canon-McMillan. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ryan Crombie takes a shot against Hampton in the first period Nov. 24, 2020 at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. Previous Next

The Penn-Trafford hockey team is ready to make a postseason run after picking up a pair of late-season wins: defeating West Allegheny, 3-2, and Indiana, 5-1.

The Warriors were scheduled to face Latrobe on Feb. 17 and Shaler on Feb. 2 to close the regular season.

Heading into those two games, Penn-Trafford was 13-4, sitting a game behind Franklin Regional and Armstrong in the Class 2A East Division.

The top four teams in each division make the playoffs.

Bryce Kropczynski scored two goals against Indiana on Feb. 8, and Ben Chen, Bennett Dupilka and Ryan Crombie added goals.

Goalie Jackson Kerrigan stopped 22 of 23 shots.

Kropczynski has scored four goals in the past two games.

Coy, Hohman look to defend

The WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 tournament is Saturday, Feb. 26, at Kiski Area, and Penn-Trafford’s Hayden Coy and Troy Hohman are looking to defend their titles.

Coy won the 120-pound title in 2021, and Hohman grabbed the 113-pound crown. Hohman went on to place fourth in the PIAA individual championship.

Action is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Coy (16-10) has been competing at 126 pounds this season. Hohman (24-2) will be at 120 pounds.

Other Warriors looking to qualify for the WPIAL championship on March 4-5 include junior heavyweight Joe Enick (22-3), junior Owen Ott (21-10) at 189 and Wesley Stull (21-7) at 160.

