Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team gearing up for playoffs
By:
Sunday, February 20, 2022 | 11:01 AM
The Penn-Trafford hockey team is ready to make a postseason run after picking up a pair of late-season wins: defeating West Allegheny, 3-2, and Indiana, 5-1.
The Warriors were scheduled to face Latrobe on Feb. 17 and Shaler on Feb. 2 to close the regular season.
Heading into those two games, Penn-Trafford was 13-4, sitting a game behind Franklin Regional and Armstrong in the Class 2A East Division.
The top four teams in each division make the playoffs.
Bryce Kropczynski scored two goals against Indiana on Feb. 8, and Ben Chen, Bennett Dupilka and Ryan Crombie added goals.
Goalie Jackson Kerrigan stopped 22 of 23 shots.
Kropczynski has scored four goals in the past two games.
Coy, Hohman look to defend
The WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 tournament is Saturday, Feb. 26, at Kiski Area, and Penn-Trafford’s Hayden Coy and Troy Hohman are looking to defend their titles.
Coy won the 120-pound title in 2021, and Hohman grabbed the 113-pound crown. Hohman went on to place fourth in the PIAA individual championship.
Action is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Coy (16-10) has been competing at 126 pounds this season. Hohman (24-2) will be at 120 pounds.
Other Warriors looking to qualify for the WPIAL championship on March 4-5 include junior heavyweight Joe Enick (22-3), junior Owen Ott (21-10) at 189 and Wesley Stull (21-7) at 160.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Penn-Trafford
More High School Other• Vegas trip a rewarding experience for Pittsburgh Elite youth flag football teams
• First trip to PIAA meet memorable for Plum competitive spirit squad
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 19, 2022
• Fox Chapel community mourns Mark Bellinger, who revitalized crew program
• North Allegheny notebook: Wrestling caps team season with split