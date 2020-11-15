Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team opens with win

Sunday, November 15, 2020

Submitted Penn-Trafford athletes, from left, Allie Prady (Fairmont State softball), Joe MacIntosh (Cal U baseball), Emma Little (Bloomsburg softball), Tyler Hoover (Canisius baseball), Brooke Cleland (Seton Hill softball) and Claire Tylka (Elizabethtown field hockey) made college commitments Nov. 11, 2020.

Penn-Trafford opened the 2020-21 season Nov. 5 by defeating Mars, 3-2, in Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League action.

Ryan Crombie’s goal in the third period snapped a 2-2 tie. The Warriors also got goals from Nick Loughner and Bennett Dupilka.

Penn-Trafford dropped its next game, falling to Hempfield, 5-1. The Warriors took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Nico Matrucci, but the Spartans got two goals in the second period and added three more in the final period.

Penn-Trafford was scheduled to play host to West Allegheny on Nov. 16 and Hampton on Nov. 24.

College choices

Penn-Trafford had seven seniors sign letters-of-intent Nov. 10, the first day of the signing period.

Baseball’s Tyler Hoover signed with Canisius and Joe MacIntosh with California University of Pa.

Softball’s Emma Little signed with Bloomsburg, Brooke Cleland with Seton Hill and Allie Prady with Fairmont State.

Also headed to Fairmont State is golfer Alex Turowski, while field hockey player Claire Tylka signed with Elizabethtown.

Football Hall of Fame

The 2020 Football Hall of Fame inducted six players, a coach and team Oct. 17.

The school honored coach Eli Visnick (1993-2009) and the 1972 team.

The players inducted were Tony Babeo (1992), Jeff Filkovski (1986), Jason Kacinko (2005), Kevin Mullen (2005), Jeremy Schopp (1994) and the late Dan Schneider.

State bound

The Penn-Trafford field hockey team was scheduled to open PIAA Class AA playoff action on Nov. 14 with a matchup against District 4 champion Selinsgrove.

Penn-Trafford recently won its fifth consecutive WPIAL Class AA title by defeating Fox Chapel, 2-1.

The Warriors (16-0) finihed its WPIAL schedule undefeated for the first time in school history.

