Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team rebounds with pair of wins

Sunday, February 12, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford goalie Jackson Kerrigan makes a save against Latrobe last season.

The Penn-Trafford hockey team ended a three-game losing streak by posting two impressive victories.

The Warriors got two goals each from Xavier Solomon and Jack Blank to defeat Latrobe, 4-3, in a PIHL contest.

Solomon, Cam Kiste and Nate Loughner each had two assists while goaltender Jackson Kerrigan saved eight of 11 shots.

Solomon scored three goals and Bryce Kropczynski had two as the Warriors defeated Mars, 6-0.

Loughner had a goal and assist and Solomon added an assist.

Kerrigan stopped all 23 shots by Mars.

The Warriors improved to 10-7.

Solomon now has 22 goals and 14 assists, Loughner has 11 goals and 17 assists, and Kropczynski has nine goals and six assists.

Big win for swim team

The Penn-Trafford boys handed Kiski Area its first loss of the season, defeating the Cavaliers, 91-77.

The Warriors are 8-1 overall and were scheduled to face Hempfield on Feb. 9 and Woodland Hills on Feb. 14 to end the regular season.

Girls earn playoff berth

The Penn-Trafford girls basketball team qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in Class 5A.

The Warriors came into the final game of the Section 3-5A schedule tied for third with Latrobe at 6-5 behind Oakland Catholic and McKeesport.

Penn-Trafford was scheduled to play host to Latrobe on Feb. 10 and end the season at Franklin Regional on Feb. 13.

The Warriors dropped a 47-32 decision to McKeesport on Feb. 7. Senior Lilly Palladino scored 11 points for the Warriors .

Junior Olivia Pepple had 19 points in a loss to Oakland Catholic on Feb. 2.

