Penn-Trafford notebook: Hohman commits to N.C. State

By:

Sunday, April 25, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman listens to coaches during a stoppage against Delaware Valley’s Zachary Jacaruso in the 113-pound Class AAA quarterfinal during the PIAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Penn-Trafford junior Troy Hohman announced on Twitter earlier this month that he’s committing to North Carolina State for wrestling.

The two-time PIAA qualifier placed fourth in the state in 2021 after compiling 26-6 record. Hohman’s career record is 68-30.

Hohman was a Section 1-AAA champion who placed second in the WPIAL tournament at 113 pounds.

NC State bound

At the West Super Region tournament, Hohman qualified for his second trip to Hershey by placing fourth.

He was ranked second in the Trib HSSN rankings at 113 pounds behind close friend Vinny Kilkeary of Latrobe.

Headed to WPIALs

Penn-Trafford seniors Brian Lee and Alex Turowski advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA doubles tournament by placing third at the Section 1 tournament April 21.

Lee/Turowski defeated the Kiski Area squad of Anders Burdoy and Trey Curry, 10-1, and then beat the Gateway squad of David Clark and Nathan Clark, 10-5, in the quarterfinals.

The Penn-Trafford duo then dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to the Franklin Regional’s No. 1 team of Anup Nadesan and Advait Kulkarni, the section champions.

Lee/Turowski faced Latrobe’s tandem of Dom Robinson and August Lawrence for third place and won 6-1, 6-1.

Whipkey finishes second

Penn-Trafford’s Joseph Whipkey had a strong performance at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat track and field invitational on April 16 at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.

Whipkey finished second in the 800-meter run.

Other Warriors to earn medals were Ian Demeri, who was fifth in the 100-meter dash; Nathan Schelessinger, fifth in the javelin; Kate Schall, fourth in the 400; Chloe Bonson, third in the 3,200; and Madison Setzenfand, sixth in the javelin.

Penn-Trafford will be competing in the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association championship on April 29 at Latrobe.

Horvat having solid season

Tyler Horvat, a 2019 Penn-Trafford graduate, is putting together a solid first baseball season at Washington & Jefferson.

And he’s doing it on the mound and in the field.

Horvat played nine games as a freshman before the 2020 season was shut down because of the coronavirus.

But his sophomore season is a lot different. When he’s not pitching, he is starting in right field.

He’s batting .321 with 17 hits and 12 RBIs. He has two doubles, four triples and six stolen bases.

On the hill, Horvat is 5-0 with a 1.82 ERA in six starts. In 39 2/3 innings, he allowed 24 hits and eight earned runs while walking seven and striking out 44.

Washington & Jefferson (23-1) opened the season with 22 consecutive victories.

Horvat recently went 4 for 4 with two runs scored in a 9-2 victory against Chatham.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

