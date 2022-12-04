Penn-Trafford notebook: Loughner stars for hockey team

Sunday, December 4, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nate Loughner, shown playing against Latrobe last season, scored twice in a win over Mars on Nov. 28. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Daniel Tarabrella celebrates with Carmen Metcalfe after Metcalfe’s touchdown against Franklin Regional on Oct. 28. Previous Next

Senior Nate Loughner scored two goals and had an assist as Penn-Trafford rallied to a 5-2 victory against Mars in a PIHL Class 2A game on Nov. 28.

Garrett Rechtorik and Xavier Solomon added second-period goals to break a 1-1 tie. Loughner and Chase Bonson added goals in the third period. Bryce Kropczynski had two assists.

The Warriors (5-2) saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Nov. 17 as Armstrong rallied for a 6-3 win.

Solomon scored two goals in the opening period to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead, but the River Hawks got three goals in the second period to grab the lead.

Ben Chen added a goal in the third period.

Tarabrella makes 1st team

Penn-Trafford had seven players named to the Big East Conference all-conference first team.

Senior Daniel Tarabrella was named to both the offensive and defensive squads as an at-large player and outside linebacker.

Also named to the first team offense were senior center Joe Enick, senior guard Mike Paterra and junior tackle Zach Tomosovich. Named to the defensive team were senior end Conlan Greene and junior defensive back Carmen Metcalfe.

The second team all-conference players were Greene at quarterback, Enick at defensive end and senior defensive back Tommy Kalkstein.

The players receiving honorable mention honors were junior guard Vito Scarcelli, junior tackle Matt Sarnowski, senior tight end Ben Cardiff, senior running back Owen Demari, sophomore running back Tasso Whipple, senior kicker Logan Swartz, sophomore linebacker Dom Smith, senior defensive back J.T. Birdsong and senior defensive back Nolan Marasti.

Volleyball all-stars named

Four players were named to the WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 first team.

Honored were senior Kaelynn Loffredo, senior Gia Pezze, senior Kate Schall and junior Elle Visco.

Named to the second team were junior Ella Dindak and senior Laylay McPherson, while senior Emma Hauck and junior Olivia Pepple were named to the honorable mention list.

Conte receives award

Penn-Trafford’s Kaia Conte won the Western Pa. Tennis Sportsmanship Award. This is the first time the award was presented to a tennis player who displays sportsmanship throughout the season.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

