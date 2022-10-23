Penn-Trafford notebook: Middle school football team has perfect season

Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Submitted Submitted Penn-Trafford’s Ava Hershberger scored two goals in a win against Hempfield.

The Penn-Trafford middle school football team finished the season 7-0 by defeating Norwin, 30-0, in the season finale on Oct. 19.

The Little Warriors also defeated Armstrong (20-8), Shaler (30-6), Latrobe (22-7), Connellsville (44-8), Hempfield (40-28) and Franklin Regional (38-18).

The team is coached by J.W. Snyder.

Field hockey finishes strong

Penn-Trafford field hockey team concluded the regular season with eight consecutive wins, including shutouts against Hempfield and Oakland Catholic.

The Warriors (14-4) defeated Hempfield, 9-0, as seven different players scored goals.

Leading scorer Ava Hershberger had two goals while Maddy Keenan, Sidney Bauer, Gracie Eshelman, Ella Morocco, Megan McBarron, Olivia Bankosh and Emily Bloom each scored one.

The Warriors then defeated Oakland Catholic, the only team to defeat them in Class 2A, 5-0. Hershberger had four goals and McBarron had one.

Turowski struggles at states

Junior Nick Turowski had a couple of disappointing back nines at the PIAA individual golf championship at Penn State University’s White Course on Oct. 17-18.

Turowski finished tied for 23rdat 7-over par 151.

Turowski shot an even-par 72 during Day 1. He had six birdies, but a double bogey on No. 14 and a bogey on No. 18 spoiled his round.

During the final round, he was 1-over through 13 before another double bogey on No. 14 and a triple bogey 8 on No. 18 kept him from earning a medal. He had a 7-over 79.

Turowski was the WPIAL Class 3A champion in 2021 and finished fourth in the PIAA.

He placed second in the WPIAL this season.

Warriors ice Butler

Five players scored goals as Penn-Trafford evened its record at 1-1 with a 5-2 victory against Butler in Class 2A action.

Damian Dynys, Bryce Kropczynski, Nate Loughner, Jack Blank and Garrett Rechtorik scored for the Warriors. Loughner had an assist and Xavier Solomon had two assists.

Jackson Kerrigan stopped 18 of 20 shots.

