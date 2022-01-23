Penn-Trafford notebook: Swimmers clock WPIAL-qualifying times

Sunday, January 23, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Submitted Penn-Trafford swimmer Patton Graziano has qualified for WPIALs in every event except the 100 breaststroke.

Penn-Trafford sophomores Patton Graziano and Conner Alexander are having good seasons for the swimming team.

Both have qualified for the WPIAL in various events.

Graziano had qualified in every event except the 100 breaststroke. He’s qualified in 50-, 100-, 200- and 500-meter freestyle, the 100 IM, the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

“He’s close to qualifying in the 100 breaststroke,” Penn-Trafford coach Dave Babik said. “We’ll see how important it is to qualify in the other event. I’m sure they’ll cut it down to their best events.”

Alexander has qualified in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter freestyle, 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.

Babik said qualifying in so many events is not uncommon. It has happened before.

“It might not be as common with covid-19,” Babik said. “The first part of the season is trying to qualify in as many events. Now they’ll focus on their best events.”

Graziano and Alexander were both on relay teams as freshmen that qualified for the PIAA championships.

Babik said junior Siera Schmitt and Aiden Kelly are closing in on qualifying for the breaststroke.

Girls bowlers unbeaten

The Penn-Trafford girls bowling team is closing in on a section title.

The Warriors are 8-0 with two matches remaining.

The team is No. 1 in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League with an 838 average.

“I feel the girls have an excellent chance at being state champions,” Penn-Trafford coach Brett Lago said. “We have four outstanding girls who are consistent.”

Junior Alyssa Balest averages 206, which is third-best in the WPIBL.

Senior Mikayla Uranker averages 178, Abby Veychek averages 181, and Emmy Veychek averages 174. The Veycheks are twins. The fifth member of the team is Madison Novicki.

“It’s difficult to beat us with four good girls,” Lago said. “They are very consistent.”

The boys team is 3-5. Lago said they are in arguably the toughest section in the WPIBL.

“Hempfield, Latrobe and Greensburg Salem have excellent teams,” Lago said. “I believe Trent (McCoy) has a chance to be an individual champion.”

McCoy, a junior, averages 220. He’s also is No. 3 in the WPIBL.

Another bowler Lago has high hopes for is senior Tyler Taormina.

Shooters end skid

The Penn-Trafford co-ed rifle team ended a two-game losing streak by defeating Plum, 793-58x to 782-45x.

This came after losses to Mt. Lebanon and Hempfield.

Jason Pernick led the Warriors with a score of 100-10x. Seth Baughman had a 100-9x and Ivy Thomas and Mallory McRae had scored of 100-8x.

The Warriors are 6-2 overall.

