Penn-Trafford notebook: Warriors fall in girls basketball playoffs

Offensive woes late in the season ended the Penn-Trafford girls basketball team’s promising season.

The Warriors dropped their WPIAL Class 6A first-round playoff game, 46-43, to Baldwin.

Baldwin senior Meghan Dryburgh scored 18 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the ninth-seeded Highlanders

The Highlanders (9-7) paired Dryburgh’s play with a strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter to hold Penn-Trafford to four points and hand the Lady Warriors (10-7) their fifth first-round defeat in six years.

Baldwin finally took control for good early in the fourth with an 8-0 run.

Penn-Trafford senior Allie Prady, who had 16 points to lead the Warriors, hit a 3-pointer to make it 44-42 with 1:07 remaining.

The Warriors appeared to tie the score when junior guard Maura Suman drove in for a layup and was fouled with 38 seconds left.

But a charging foul took away the basket. One official said good basket. Another overturned the call and whistled a charge.

Instead of a three-point play that would have given the Warriors a one-point lead, they gave the ball back.

“I am not going to say it came down to one call,” Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas said. “We had other chances to score and didn’t take advantage. The refs are doing the best they can.”

Penn-Trafford lost four straight to close the season as the offense went quiet for large stretches.

Prady had four 3-pointers, but she and freshman Olivia Pepple, who scored 14, dealt with face-guarding defense, led by sophomore Bri Swailes.

“In the fourth quarter, we had some good looks. We just didn’t make them,” Giannikas said. “Our defense kept us in the game. I am proud of the kids. They can look each other in the eye and know they gave everything they had tonight. I wouldn’t want to coach a different group of girls.”

Streak ends at 6

The Penn-Trafford hockey team ended a six-game losing streak March 2 with a 3-0 victory against West Allegheny.

The Warriors got goals from Jack McKenzie, Alex Sciullo and Bennett Dupilka. Carter Scholze added two assists.

Goaltender Jack Kerrigan recorded a shutout and made 17 saves.

The losing streak extended to six games on March 1 with an 8-4 loss to Thomas Jefferson.

The Jaguars broke opened a close game by outscoring the Warriors 4-1 in the third period.

Penn-Trafford got goals from Alex Sciullo, Xavier Solomon, Josh Goldberg and Ryan Crombie. Scholze added two assists.

Penn-Trafford (7-5-2) remains one point behind Franklin Regional for second place on the PIHL Class 2A Southeast Division.

Penn-Trafford concludes the regular season with four road games including two against division rivals Hempfield (Thursday) and Latrobe (Monday).

Hohman’s quest continues

Penn-Trafford junior Troy Hohman continued his quest for a PIAA title with a second-place finish at the Class AAA WPIAL/PIAA Southwest Regional at Canon-McMillan Feb. 27.

Hohman finished second to friend and rival Vinny Kilkeary of Latrobe.

Hohman competed in the PIAA West Super Region March 6 at Altoona. The PIAA championships are March 13 at Hershey.

