Penn-Trafford notebook: Warriors skate past Hempfield, Latrobe

Sunday, March 21, 2021 | 9:53 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Alex Schall collides with Penn-Trafford goalie Jackson Kerrigan during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford goalie Jackson Kerrigan stops a shot by Latrobe’s Alex Schall next to Nate Fetsick during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. Previous Next

Penn-Trafford’s hockey team is looking to finish strong after going through a six-game losing streak.

The Warriors improved to 9-8 with wins over Southeast Division rivals Hempfield, 1-0, on March 11 and Latrobe, 3-2, on March 15.

Penn-Trafford won three of its last four games heading into its final regular season game Monday at Shaler.

Xavier Solomon scored a short-handed goal in the first period against Hempfield on assists from Brandon Grkman and Carter Scholze.

Goaltender Jackson Kerrigan stopped all 23 shots.

Penn-Trafford, which is third in the Class AA Southeast Division with 20 points behind Hempfield (24) and Franklin Regional (21), gave up two early goals against Latrobe, but rallied for a win.

The Warriors got a goal from Josh Goldberg in the first period to make it 2-1, and then Bryce Kropczynski and Grkman (power play) scored in the second period.

Ben Chen and Scholze had two assists and Kropczynski one.

Kerrigan stopped 19 of 21 shots.

Kapcin named to first team

Senior Josh Kapcin was named to the Big 56 All-Section 3-6A boys basketball team.

He played a key role in helping the Warriors win a playoff game for the first time in 20 years.

Ben Myers and Nick Crum were named to the second team, and Chase Vecchio received honorable mention honors.

Veychek finishes fifth

Emmy Veychek qualified for the bowling state tournament with a fifth-place finish at the regional tournament.

She also helped the bowling team to a section title.

Spring has arrived

Despite the ongoing coronavirus, spring sports are set to begin on time.

The covid-19 pandemic shut down all spring sports in 2020.

Boys tennis kicked off the season March 15, while baseball, softball, track, boys volleyball, girls lacrosse and boys lacrosse begin March 26.

Here is the early schedule for Penn-Trafford teams:

Baseball: March 26 vs. Norwin; March 29 vs. Connellsville.

Softball: March 26 vs. Mt. Pleasant; March 31, at Norwin; April 1 vs. Franklin Regional.

Track: March 29 vs. Greensburg Salem.

Boys volleyball: March 27 at North Allegheny; March 29 at Shaler.

Girls lacrosse: March 26 vs. Greensburg Central Catholic; March 29 at Peters Township; April 1 vs. Baldwin.

Boys lacrosse: March 26 at Plum; March 20 vs. Canon-McMillan.

Boys tennis: March 29 at Connellsville; March 31 vs. Norwin.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford