Penn-Trafford notebook: Warriors tennis off to quick start

Sunday, March 28, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Metro Creative

The Penn-Trafford boys tennis team is off to a 4-0 start with victories against Hampton, Thomas Jefferson, Latrobe and Kiski Area.

The Latrobe and Kiski Area matches were both 4-1 section wins.

Alex Turowski (3-0) is unbeaten in singles action while Ryan Litzinger (4-0) is undefeated in doubles.

Brian Lee and Turowski earned singles wins against Kiski Area, while the doubles teams of Nick Turowski and Thomas Kopasko and Daniel Lee and Litzinger also were victorious.

The team had section matches scheduled against Connellsville (March 29) and Norwin (March 31).

They host Franklin Regional on April 6, and the section singles tournament is April 7 at Franklin Regional.

PT swimmers break record

The Penn-Trafford boys swimming team’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Austin Prokopec, Patton Graziano, Conner Alexander and Ben Yant placed fifth at the PIAA Class AAA championships and set a new school record in 1 minute, 25.44 seconds.

The team also placed 11th in the 400 free relay (3:11.06), and Prokopec placed 13th in the 200 freestyle (1:42.90).

The team placed 13th overall with 44 points.

Spring schedule

Here is the upcoming schedule for Penn-Trafford teams:

Baseball: March 26 vs. Norwin; March 29 vs. Connellsville.

Softball: March 26 vs. Mt. Pleasant; March 31 at Norwin; April 1 vs. Franklin Regional.

Track: March 29 vs. Greensburg Salem.

Boys volleyball: March 27 at North Allegheny; March 29 at Shaler.

Girls lacrosse: March 26 vs. Greensburg Central Catholic; March 29 at Peters Township; April 1 vs. Baldwin.

Boys lacrosse: March 26 at Plum; March 20 vs. Canon-McMillan.

Boys tennis: March 29 at Connellsville; March 31 vs. Norwin.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford