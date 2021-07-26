Penn-Trafford rolls to win at American Legion Youth State Tournament

By:

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Penn-Trafford Juniors used a strong pitching performance from Brandon Roher and won their second game of the Pennsylvania American Legion Youth State Tournament by defeating Conneaut, 12-2, on Sunday in Berwick.

Penn-Trafford will face Connellsville at 3 p.m. Monday in the semifinals. Penn-Trafford is 2-0 against Connellsville this season.

Jordan Sabol had four hits, including a double, scored three runs and had two RBIs.

Tyler Freas had three hits, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Brody Hoffmann drove in three runs with a double, and Ian Temple had a double.

Penn-Trafford outhit Conneaut, 11-3.

Roher allowed three hits, two runs — one earned — walked two and struck out nine.

Both of Conneaut’s runs came in the first inning. It led 2-1 after one inning.

Penn-Trafford scored three runs in the second inning to grab a 4-2 lead, added three runs in the fifth and finished the game with a five-run seventh inning.

Connellsville was leading Northampton, 4-1, in the top of the fifth inning. Northampton scored three runs to tie the score but had a player ejected, and because Northampton had used all of its players, the game was ruled a 7-0 forfeit.

In other games, Boyertown Grizzlies defeated Berwick, 6-4, and Upper Perk edged Spring City, 2-0.

Boyertown faces Northampton at 10 a.m. Monday, and Upper Perk faces Conneaut at 12:30 p.m.

Uniontown falls

Paxton Township handed Uniontown its first loss of the Pennsylvania American Legion state championship at Ephrata.

Uniontown fell 7-2 and will face French Creek Valley at 12:45 p.m. Monday in an elimination game.

In other action, Northampton edged Claysburg, 3-1; French Creek Valley downed Carbondale/Lakeland, 11-8; and Norchester defeated Ephrata, 11-1.

Little League action

The West Point Little League team was beaten 15-0 by West Valley and 10-0 by Dubois at the state tournament.

In other games Sunday, Greencastle edged Upper Providence, 3-1, and Pittston nipped Valley West, 9-7, in the winner’s bracket.

In a loser’s bracket game, Hepburn-Lycoming topped Hollidaysburg, 8-7.

