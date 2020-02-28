Penn-Trafford SADD fundraiser to purchase memorial bench for Maclean Maund

Friday, February 28, 2020 | 3:46 PM

Penn-Trafford pitcher Maclean Maund delivers against Upper St. Clair during a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at West Mifflin High School.

Penn-Trafford is renovating its baseball field in Harrison City and the project includes artificial turf for the infield.

But there also are plans for a special memorial to honor a former Warriors standout pitcher.

The Penn-Trafford Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) are having a “Give It Your All” online apparel fundraiser to purchase a bench in the name of Maclean Maund, who was killed in an auto accident last month on Route 130 near Jeannette.

Maund, who was 18, also played for the Bushy Run Legion team. He was a freshman pitcher at Seton Hill.

“Give it your all” was a quote from a college essay Maund wrote to Seton Hill.

A donation also will be made to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.

SADD will be selling T-shirts ($15-20) and hoodies ($30-35) from Sunday through March 31.

Items can be purchased here.

Sunday. March 1st. We are ready to Give It Our All. Are you? #8 #40 (amazing job by Mags McFarland) pic.twitter.com/5BchrP2VHI — Penn Trafford SADD (@PTHS_SADD) February 27, 2020

Mr. & Mrs. Maund have received their apparel first thanks to Big Frog. Everyone else can start ordering on March 1st! #giveityourall #mac #8 #40 ???????? ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/4psvQR9K0B — Penn Trafford SADD (@PTHS_SADD) February 20, 2020

Only a few more days until the Give It Your All fundraiser starts. The online store will open on Sunday, March 1st. Keep an eye out for the link to the store! #mac #8 #40 #giveityourall pic.twitter.com/MG3iqG6rBd — Penn Trafford SADD (@PTHS_SADD) February 26, 2020

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

