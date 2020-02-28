Penn-Trafford SADD fundraiser to purchase memorial bench for Maclean Maund

Friday, February 28, 2020 | 3:46 PM

Penn-Trafford is renovating its baseball field in Harrison City and the project includes artificial turf for the infield.

But there also are plans for a special memorial to honor a former Warriors standout pitcher.

The Penn-Trafford Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) are having a “Give It Your All” online apparel fundraiser to purchase a bench in the name of Maclean Maund, who was killed in an auto accident last month on Route 130 near Jeannette.

Maund, who was 18, also played for the Bushy Run Legion team. He was a freshman pitcher at Seton Hill.

“Give it your all” was a quote from a college essay Maund wrote to Seton Hill.

A donation also will be made to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.

SADD will be selling T-shirts ($15-20) and hoodies ($30-35) from Sunday through March 31.

Items can be purchased here.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

