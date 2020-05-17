Penn-Trafford seniors defined excellence during high school careers

Sunday, May 17, 2020 | 12:46 PM

Editor’s note: This is the 15th in an 18-part series profiling nominees for the Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete Excellence Awards.

During their high school careers at Penn-Trafford, Gabe Dunlap and Corina Paszek were the definition of excellence when it came to performing on the athletic field and in the classroom.

Dunlap went down as one of the best quarterbacks to ever take the field for the Warriors, which is exactly what he was hoping to do.

“There’s this wall of passers in our workout center and I was trying to make that. That was the biggest thing I was shooting for,” Dunlap said. “I was able to get up there, so I was happy about that. No one is ever chasing, but it was an, ‘Oh man, I hope I can get that,’ type of feeling.”

The Grove City College commit didn’t just beat defenses with his arm, either. He finished his career as one of Penn-Trafford’s best dual-threat quarterbacks. He was the only quarterback in school history to pass and run for more than 1,000 yards in the same season. He finished his senior year with 1,763 passing yards and was the team’s leading rusher with 1,164 yards.

The versatility and athleticism that Dunlap displayed at Penn-Trafford has opened options for him at Grove City. While he might not be under center, he’s excited for a new challenge.

“I’m not really sure where I’m playing yet,” Dunlap said. “It’s in between defense, slot receiver and then like special teams, returning kicks and stuff. So I’m kind of walking into a whole new area, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

While Dunlap excelled on the football field, Paszek was busy setting new Penn-Trafford standards in the pool. She also was a part of the Warriors’ state championship softball run last season.

After falling in love with swimming at a young age, Paszek left her mark on the Penn-Trafford program. At the end of her senior year, Paszek was the school record holder for the 200 individual medley, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

“It was pretty amazing. I was pretty surprised in myself that I was able to do that,” Paszek said. “But I was definitely proud of myself, and it shows that hard work does pay off because I’ve been training for so long and swimming for so many years.”

Heading into her freshman year, Paszek said she didn’t think she would be as successful as she was. She said she received a lot of help, advice and coaching that allowed her to excel as much as she did.

Now, the Penn-Trafford record holder has an opportunity to continue to compete in the sport she loves when she heads to Clarion in the fall.

“Until I actually decided on Clarion, I didn’t know where I wanted to go,” Paszek said. “I didn’t have a dream school in mind. I didn’t know what division I wanted to compete in, but I knew that I wanted to swim in college.”

With the cancellation of the spring sports season, Paszek and the rest of the Warriors were also robbed of their chance to defend their PIAA softball title from last year.

After finishing third in the WPIAL tournament, the Warriors bounced back in the PIAA tournament, beating the WPIAL champs, West Allegheny, in the quarterfinals and making a storied run to a state title.

“It was definitely very exciting,” Paszek said. “After not winning the WPIAL but coming back and winning the state championship, we not only surprised ourselves, but I think we surprised everyone else. I mean, we knew we could do it, but it was a very exciting and proud moment.”

