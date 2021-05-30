Penn-Trafford Star notebook: Little, Vecchio named scholar/athlete finalists

Sunday, May 30, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Seniors Emma Little and Chase Vecchio were two of the 12 finalists for the Westmoreland County Scholar/Athlete Award on May 25.

The award, hosted by Judge John J. Driscoll, was presented at the 65th annual banquet at Ferrante’s Lakeview Lounge.

The winners were Mt. Pleasant’s Haylie Brunson and Burrell’s Ian Oswalt.

Little and Vecchio were outstanding student-athletes for the Warriors, both sporting a 4.1 grade-point average.

Little, who will attend Bloomsburg University and play softball, also played field hockey. She ranked 72 of 330 in her class.

Vecchio will attend Penn State University. He played football and basketball for the Warriors. He ranked 68 of 330 in his class.

Warriors place third

The Penn-Trafford boys volleyball team finished third in the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs after defeating rival Hempfield, 3-1, in the consolation game May 26.

The Warriors dropped a 3-0 decision to Seneca Valley in the semifinals May 25.

North Allegheny defeated Seneca Valley, 3-1, in the finals.

Penn-Trafford defeated Canon-McMillan, 3-0, and Shaler, 3-0, in its first two matches of the tournament.

The Warriors were scheduled to open PIAA action June 1 against the Districts 3/6 runner-up, either District 3’s Hempfield or Northeastern.

Bushy Run ready for season

Returning District 31 playoff champion Bushy Run is set to open the season.

The team, coached by Scott Peyman and Jay Miller, returns numerous starters from last year’s squad, which defeated Latrobe in the finals.

“(Last season) was completely unexpected,” Peyman said. “I never thought we’d pull it off, and it was big for the players who missed the high school season. For most part, we had no issues.”

Bushy Run welcomes back pitcher Giovanni Scott (Pitt-Johnstown), corner infielder Gavin Berardi, outfielder Matt Lichota, outfielder Riley Bellan and catcher Cole DeFillippo.

“We’re going to be OK. Latrobe returns a lot and Yough has a lot back,” Peyman said. “Watch out for Young Township. It has a good team back. The league is going to be strong,”

The region tournament will be held at St. Michael near Johnstown, and District 31 will have three teams qualifying.

Bushy Run’s schedule: June 1 at Hempfield East, 6 p.m.; June 2 at West Hempfield, 6 p.m.; June 5 at Kiski Valley, 1 p.m.; June 7 at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.; June 8 at Young Township, 6 p.m.; June 9 at Latrobe, 6 p.m.; June 10 at Derry, 6 p.m.; June 11 at Hempfield East, 6 p.m.; June 13 at Kiski Valley, noon; June 15 at Murrysville, 6 p.m.; June 17 at Derry, 6 p.m.; June 18 at Yough, 6 p.m.; June 24 at West Hempfield, 6 p.m.; June 29 at Yough, 6 p.m.; July 2 at Unity, 6 p.m.

A May 25 game at Murrysville was rained out.

