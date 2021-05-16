Penn-Trafford Star notebook: Volleyball team avenges Hempfield loss

Sunday, May 16, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford lines up before facing Penn Hills in a boys volleyball match April 12.

The Penn-Trafford boys volleyball team turned in quite a performance in its Section 3-AAA rematch against Hempfield on May 4.

Jarred Schoffstall had 38 assists as Penn-Trafford won its ninth consecutive match by defeating the Spartans, 3-0, by the scores of 25-14, 26-24 and 25-23. Hempfield won the first meeting, 3-1.

Milan Cermak had 14 kills and four blocks, Alexander Rugh had 12 kills, and Alexander Kana had eight kills and five blocks.

The Warriors saw their winning streak end May 5 with a 3-0 nonsection setback against Seton-La Salle.

After that loss, the Warriors defeated Latrobe and Armstrong by the scores of 3-0. They were scheduled to conclude the regular season May 13 at Norwin.

Netters’ season ends

The Warriors tennis team’s stay in the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs was short-lived. Penn-Trafford fell to Pine-Richland, 4-0, on May 6.

The Warriors (7-1) finished second in Section 1 behind WPIAL runner-up Franklin Regional (8-0).

Senior Brian Lee finished fourth in the section singles tournament while Lee and fellow senior Alex Turowski finished third in section doubles.

Earning their marks

While senior Joe Whipkey was the only Warriors athlete to capture gold at the annual Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Track and Field Championship on May 1, seven others earned medals.

Ian Demeri (100-meter dash), Pat Driscoll (3,200) and Kate Schall (400) earned silver medals.

Logan Hummert (100) and Chloe Bonson (3,200) each placed third, Mason Miklos (pole vault) was fourth, and Nathan Schelessinger placed fifth in the discus and sixth in the javelin.

Whipkey and Schall were scheduled to compete in the WPIAL Championships on May 19.

Free youth golf tournament

The Latrobe Elks will play host to the Tom Mailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament on June 7 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Course.

The tournament is free and open to all youth golfers (boy or girl) ages 18 and younger.

Players will play an 18-hole round of golf in three divisions – Senior (17-18), Junior (14-16) and 13 and younger.

Players will also receive range balls, green fees and a snack after nine holes.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Golfers may register by calling the Elks Pro Shop at 724-539-1582.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

