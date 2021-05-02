Penn-Trafford Star notebook: Warriors volleyball team in peak form

By:

Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford coach Jim Schall warms up his players before facing Penn Hills on April 12.

The Penn-Trafford boys volleyball team continues to make strides.

After opening the season with a loss at Hempfield, the Warriors won eight consecutive matches heading into a first-place Section 3-AAA battle with the Spartans.

Penn-Trafford’s every win was by a 3-0 score, including victories over Central Catholic and Bethel Park.

The Warriors are 8-1, 7-1 in section play.

Hot streak

The Penn-Trafford baseball team won nine consecutive games after a nonsection loss to Norwin, improving to 10-3 overall. The Warriors were in second place behind unbeaten Franklin Regional in Section 1-5A.

Penn-Trafford had section games scheduled against Latrobe on May 3-4 and are set for tough nonsection matchups against Pine-Richland on May 10, at North Allegheny on May 12 and at Mt. Lebanon on May 13.

College work

Penn-Trafford alums are scattered across the college softball landscape, and the players are making an impact at various levels. Consider: The Warriors have impactful former players at the Division I, II, III and NAIA levels this season — more than any other area program.

You could fill out a lineup and dot your bullpen with them.

• Junior Emma Nedley is hitting .333 in 10 games for Penn of the Ivy League. She has a team-high three home runs and seven RBIs.

• Sophomore Emma Armstrong has a pair of homers and eight RBIs for Division I Hartford.

• Senior Bree Ginther has been a mainstay for Pitt-Johnstown with 23 hits, 10 RBIs and 18 runs this season.

• At Mercyhurst, senior Sarah Koscho has a team-best eight home runs and 21 RBIs to go with a .322 average. Freshman teammate Morgan Hilty has 16 appearances in the pitching circle and has a pair of saves for the Lakers.

• Junior Lydia DeFazio has a .390 average and leads Mt. Aloysius in RBIs (12) and doubles (5). She was the AMCC Preseason Player of the Year.

• Senior Hannah Dobrinick is leading Division III Otterbein in several categories including batting average (.435) and home runs (7) and also has 18 RBIs, 19 runs and an OPS of 1.282.

• Carlee Lamacz, a sophomore at Muskingum, has a .342 average, two homers, 12 RBIs and 12 runs in 16 games.

• Sophomore Madison Forsythe has driven in 25 runs and scored 27 while hitting .360 for Geneva.

• In 16 games, freshman Jess Lichota has a .345 average and 10 hits for John Carroll.

• Sophomore Morgan Nedley has a .364 average with three homers and nine RBIs for Carlow.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford