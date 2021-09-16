Penn-Trafford to honor 2021 football hall of fame class

Thursday, September 16, 2021 | 1:39 PM

Tribune-Review file Penn-Trafford’s Kevin Mullen tackles Connellsville quarterback Nathan Feniello in a 2004 game.

Some Penn-Trafford football greats will be honored during halftime of Friday’s game against Peters Township.

An induction banquet for the Warrior Football Hall of Fame will be Saturday at Manor Valley Golf Course.

Included in the Class of 2021 are wide receiver Jeremy Schropp (1994), wide receiver Tony Babeo (1991), quarterback/kicker Jeff Filkovski (1986), linebacker/running back Kevin Mullen (2005), lineman Jason Kacinko (2005), halfback Dan Schneider (1964 Trafford) and assistant coach Eli Visnick (1993-99).

Penn-Trafford’s first football team, the 1972 Warriors who finished 6-2-1 in the Keystone Conference, will also be inducted.

Babeo had 137 career catches and led the WPIAL with 47 catches for 693 yards in 1991.

Filkovski threw for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns his senior season.

Kacinko was one of the WPIAL’s top linemen in 2004 and 2005. He committed to Purdue.

Mullen led the team with 102 tackles, 14 for losses, and had 11.5 quarterback sacks in 2004.

Schneider ended his career with 19 touchdowns and six extra points.

Schropp ended his career with more than 1,800 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Visnick was as assistant coach under John Yaccino and Art Tragesser from 1993-99.

