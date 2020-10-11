Penn-Trafford volleyball beginning to rise

Sunday, October 11, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Allyson Doran battles with Latrobe’s Lauren Stanley during the WPIAL Class AA field hockey championship game last season.

Penn-Trafford girls volleyball coach Jim Schall predicted he’d learn a lot about his team the last week of September.

His squad met a tough challenge, including two matches against Section 3-4A leader Oakland Catholic and a match against rival Norwin.

Penn-Trafford went 2-2 during the week, defeating Hempfield and Norwin but falling twice in close matches to Oakland Catholic.

The victory against Norwin elevated Penn-Trafford into the Top 10 in Class 4A.

Penn-Trafford had a key battle Oct. 8 against Latrobe, a team it lost to early in the season. That rematch ended too late for this edition.

The Warriors also have matches scheduled against Hempfield, Norwin and Connellsville.

Winter sports registration

Registration for winter sports at Penn-Trafford is underway.

Parents are urged to go to the website: https://www.familyid.com/penn-trafford-athletics/2020-21-winter-sports-athletic-physical-registration and register for athletic physicals, which will take place at 4 p.m. on Oct. 27.

If you sign up for the physicals, you will be contacted with an arrival time. Physical times will be spaced out. The cost is $15 this year.

Field hockey remains perfect

Penn-Trafford’s field hockey team improved to 8-0 with an 8-0 victory against Oakland Catholic.

Julia Moorhead paced the way with three goals, and Hannah Ondulich, Ava Hershberger, Allyson Doran, Delaney Shusko, and Maddy Keenan scored.

Penn-Trafford broke the game open with seven second-half goals.

PT girls tie Norwin

The Penn-Trafford girls soccer team improved to 4-2-2 by tying rival Norwin, 2-2, and defeating Hempfield, 4-1.

Kenzie Septak scored both goals for the Warriors, and goalkeeper Taylor Lord made 17 saves against Norwin.

Against Hempfield, Sydney Sullivan, Malia Kearns, MacKenzie Powell and Alexia Graham each scored a goal, and Powell added two assists.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

