Penn-Trafford wrestler Hohman commits N.C. State

By:
Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 10:19 AM

Penn-Trafford junior Troy Hohman announced on Twitter on Friday that he’s committing to North Carolina State for wrestling.

The two-time PIAA qualifier placed fourth in the state in 2021 after compiling 26-6 record. Hohman’s career record is 68-30.

Hohman was a Section 1-AAA champion who placed second in the WPIAL tournament at 113 pounds.

At the West Super Region tournament, Hohman qualified for his second trip to Hershey by placing fourth.

He was ranked second in the Trib HSSN rankings at 113 pounds behind close friend Vinny Kilkeary of Latrobe.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More High School Sports

Urged not to apply at Pine-Richland, coaches statewide pledge support for ousted coach Eric Kasperowicz
Winning never gets old for Chartiers Valley girls basketball
Stocked with height, athleticism, Thomas Jefferson volleyball team has high hopes
Ex-Baldwin AD enjoys new role in WPIAL office
Young Baldwin boys volleyball lineup gaining experience

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me