Penn-Trafford wrestler Hohman commits N.C. State

By:

Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 10:19 AM

Shanw Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman listens to coaches during a stoppage against Delaware Valley’s Zachary Jacaruso in the 113-pound Class AAA quarterfinal during the PIAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Penn-Trafford junior Troy Hohman announced on Twitter on Friday that he’s committing to North Carolina State for wrestling.

The two-time PIAA qualifier placed fourth in the state in 2021 after compiling 26-6 record. Hohman’s career record is 68-30.

Hohman was a Section 1-AAA champion who placed second in the WPIAL tournament at 113 pounds.

I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at NC State University. I wanna say thank you to my family, coaches and to everyone who has supported me in my career thus far. #packmentality #letswin ???????????? pic.twitter.com/xnqxqEvp7h — Troy Hohman (@Troy_Hohman18) April 16, 2021

At the West Super Region tournament, Hohman qualified for his second trip to Hershey by placing fourth.

He was ranked second in the Trib HSSN rankings at 113 pounds behind close friend Vinny Kilkeary of Latrobe.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford