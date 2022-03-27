Penn-Trafford wrestler Hohman goes out on a high note

Sunday, March 27, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman works to control Dover’s Mason Leiphart in a 120-pound match at Giant Center in Hershey for the PIAA championship Friday, March 11, 2022. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman celebrates his 100th career win at the PIAA tournament March 12 in Hershey. Previous Next

Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman didn’t reach his goal of being a PIAA Class 3A champion, but the senior did end his high school career on a high note.

In winning the seventh-place match at the PIAA championship March 13 at Giant Center in Hershey, Hohman earned his 100th career victory. He finished second in the WPIAL to Latrobe junior Vinny Kilkeary.

Hohman (100-35) was selected to wrestle for the WPIAL All-Stars against an Indiana State All-Star team in the annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on March 25 at Peters Township.

“I was hoping to do better at states,” Hohman said. “At least I was on the podium.”

Hohman is one of three wrestlers in the classic who are part of N.C. State’s recruiting class. The others are Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon and Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington.

“There are bigger things out there for me to achieve,” Hohman said. “The 120-pound weight class was very difficult. There were a lot talented wrestlers in the tournament.”

While Hohman didn’t win the state title, his friend and practice partner from Young Guns, Kilkeary did.

He said he talked to Kilkeary before the finals and helped him prepare to face Dover’s Mason Leiphart, who was seeded No. 1 and defeated Hohman, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.

What he told Kilkeary must have worked as the Latrobe junior turned in a dominating performance, defeating Leiphart, 12-3.

Hohman pinned State College’s Asher Cunningham in the seventh-place finals. He finished 3-2 in the state tournament. He placed fourth in the state in 2021.

