Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli pulls in offer from Wisconsin
Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 10:23 PM
Another week, another Division I football offer for Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli.
Actually, the rising senior running back and defensive back added two more scholarship offers this week, but one stands out among all of the others.
Wisconsin of the Big Ten offered him after he attended a Badgers’ prospect camp. It is his first Power-5 offer.
Yacamelli (6 foot, 200 pounds) attended the camp Thursday and was made an offer in the coaches’ office minutes after the workout.
“The experience was crazy,” said Yacamelli, who has a 41.3-inch vertical leap. “They loved my strength, speed and explosiveness they told me I’m ‘a football player.’”
He also recently added his third offer from the Patriot League in Holy Cross. The Crusaders join Army, Navy and Lehigh from that conference.
Yacamelli also has academic offers from six of the eight Ivy League programs.
He said most of the schools like him as a wide receiver or running back, but others want him as a safety.
After an awesome camp with @BadgerFootball , I am extremely excited to announce I have received an offer to the University of Wisconsin ⚪️???? @CoachJoeRudolph @jimleonhard @CoachWhitted @CoachHaering @GaryBrownUW pic.twitter.com/Iuo3ARYFM9
— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 4, 2021
⚠️41.3" Vertical ‼ Cade Yacamelli has anti-gravity mode ???????? @cyacamelli #ExplosivenessTraining pic.twitter.com/OUvCouwTX6
— OuterLimitsTraining✦ (@outerlim) May 29, 2021
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Penn-Trafford
