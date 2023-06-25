Penn-Trafford’s Dylan Grabowski tabbed Tribune-Review Westmoreland Baseball Player of the Year

Saturday, June 24, 2023 | 8:11 PM

When Penn-Trafford baseball coach Lou Cortazzo was asked to nominate players for the Tribune-Review Westmoreland all-star team, his answer was “all of my players.”

“It’s hard to pick a few. They all played a key role in winning the section, reaching the WPIAL 5A semifinals and winning their first PIAA playoff game,” Cortazzo said.

And while it was a team effort for this year’s success, the one player who stood out above the rest was pitcher/second baseman Dylan Grabowski.

The Penn-Trafford senior is the 2023 Tribune-Review Westmoreland Baseball Player of the Year. He was 4-1 on the hill with a 2.14 ERA. He also batted .386 with 20 runs scored, 22 hits and 24 RBIs. He had three doubles, five triples and four home runs. He was also hit 11 times by pitches as the Warriors (16-7) tied for the Section 1 title, finished third in the WPIAL tournament and reached the PIAA quarterfinals.

Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky and Yough’s James Shoman also were considered for the top honor.

“My approach was simple. When was on the mound, I pounded the zone. At the plate I looked for the fastball,” Grabowski said. “I went out and did my job. I looked to drive in runs and tried to stay ahead.”

Grabowski and first-team pitcher and teammate Nolan Marasti are planning to attend Patrick & Henry Community College (Va.). Grabowski said they picked the school because they feel the competition they’ll face will be beneficial.

“I expect them to do well in college,” Cortazzo said. “Dylan was a leader. He led by example. Every time he stepped on the field, he was ready to play.

“He was a gritty player. He was there to compete either on the hill or in the field. You were going to get his best.”

Grabowski showed his stuff his junior season when his pitching and hitting helped Penn-Trafford to a WPIAL playoff win against Hampton. He hit a winning home run.

“We had a great season as team,” Grabowski said. “It was exciting, and I credit Coach Cortazzo. When he got the job before the season he had us adjust to his style. We did a lot of hitting because we were hitting early.

“Winning that first PIAA playoff game in school history was exciting. It ended up being an exciting season.”

First team

Max Bernadowski

Jr., P/SS, Franklin Regional

The two-way starter had a solid season at the plate and on the hill. He batted .306, walked 22 times, scored 30 runs and stole 12 bases. He also was 5-2 with an ERA of 3.33.

Logan Bradish

Sr., P/1B, Latrobe

Bradish clubbed a three-run homer in the PIAA first round against Bellefonte. He was 8-2 with a 2.08 ERA and batted .312 with 19 RBIs, 25 hits and 19 runs scored in helping the Wildcats win the section title and reach the WPIAL finals.

Max Kallock

Sr., SS/1B/OF, Greensburg Central Catholic

This IUP commit had another strong season. The two-time Trib all-star batted .448 and had an OPS of 1.273. He scored 13 runs, drove in 13 more and had four doubles in helping the Centurions reach the WPIAL playoffs.

Nolan Marasti

Sr., P, Penn-Trafford

The Patrick & Henry Community College (Va.) commit was 7-1 with an ERA of 2.51 in helping the Warriors finish as section co-champions. He struck out 43 and walked 13, and he and Dylan Grabowski formed a solid 1-2 punch.

Jack Sampson

Sr., C, Yough

A Washington & Jefferson commit, he batted .566 with 36 runs scored, 25 hits and 22 RBIs. Because of his defensive skills, opponents hardly ran against the Cougars, who won the Section 4-3A title and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Carson Shuglie

Jr., C, Hempfield

The junior catcher batted .339 with 19 hits, including seven home runs and 24 RBIs for the Spartans. He also collected three doubles and was hit by a pitch 10 times.

Haden Sierocky

Sr., P/CF, Ligonier Valley

This Seton Hill commit, a left-hander, was 4-2 on the hill with 57 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. He also batted .507 with 22 RBIs and 21 runs scored. He had 38 hits, including seven doubles, three triples and one home run.

James Showman

Sr., P/SS, Yough, Sr., P/SS

The Westmoreland College commit helped Yough to a section title and spot in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals. He was 7-1 with an ERA of 1.42. In 49 1/3 innings of work, he recorded 48 strikeouts. He batted .423.

Chris Slatt

Sr., 1B, Norwin

This Seton Hill commit batted .465 with four doubles, two home runs and 19 RBIs. He also was a solid defensive player and helped the Knights make the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

Owen Tutich

Sr., P/OF, Greensburg Salem

This three-sport athlete played a key role in helping the Golden Lions to a second-place finish in the section and a berth in the WPIAL 3A playoffs. He was 4-0 on hill with an ERA of 2.42. He also batted .382 with 26 runs scored, 20 hits, 12 RBIs, eight doubles and two home runs.

Second team

Brady Angus

Derry, Jr., INF

Erick Batista

Latrobe, Sr., CF

Blake Bertucci

Franklin Regional, Jr. INF

Wade Boyle

Greensburg Central Catholic, Jr., OF

Cole Chatfield

Mt. Pleasant, So., SS

Dylan Firmstone

Hempfield, So. 2B

Brody Hoffman

Penn-Trafford, Jr., OF/INF

Adam LaCarte

Belle Vernon, Sr., LF

Nolan Ryan

Norwin, Jr., 3B

Grant Smith

Greensburg Salem, Jr., INF

Riley Smith

Latrobe, Jr. P

Gage Wheaton

Hempfield, Sr., OF

Honorable mention

Ethan Brody

Greensburg Central Catholic, Jr., P

Conner Burkey

Hempfield, Sr., P/RF

Keegan Carr

Norwin, Jr., INF

Peyton Chismar

Greensburg Salem, So., 3B

R.J. DiEugenio

Monessen, So., INF/OF/P

Duncan Foust

Ligonier Valley, So., INF

Carson Long

Derry, Fr., INF

Ty Keffer

Southmoreland, Jr., P/OF

Michael Mason

Jeannette, Jr., CF

Anthony Massari

Latrobe, Sr., INF/DH

Ryan McKula

Mt. Pleasant, Jr., OF

Brayden Stone

Penn-Trafford, So., SS

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .