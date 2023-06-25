Penn-Trafford’s Dylan Grabowski tabbed Tribune-Review Westmoreland Baseball Player of the Year
Saturday, June 24, 2023 | 8:11 PM
When Penn-Trafford baseball coach Lou Cortazzo was asked to nominate players for the Tribune-Review Westmoreland all-star team, his answer was “all of my players.”
“It’s hard to pick a few. They all played a key role in winning the section, reaching the WPIAL 5A semifinals and winning their first PIAA playoff game,” Cortazzo said.
And while it was a team effort for this year’s success, the one player who stood out above the rest was pitcher/second baseman Dylan Grabowski.
The Penn-Trafford senior is the 2023 Tribune-Review Westmoreland Baseball Player of the Year. He was 4-1 on the hill with a 2.14 ERA. He also batted .386 with 20 runs scored, 22 hits and 24 RBIs. He had three doubles, five triples and four home runs. He was also hit 11 times by pitches as the Warriors (16-7) tied for the Section 1 title, finished third in the WPIAL tournament and reached the PIAA quarterfinals.
Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky and Yough’s James Shoman also were considered for the top honor.
“My approach was simple. When was on the mound, I pounded the zone. At the plate I looked for the fastball,” Grabowski said. “I went out and did my job. I looked to drive in runs and tried to stay ahead.”
Grabowski and first-team pitcher and teammate Nolan Marasti are planning to attend Patrick & Henry Community College (Va.). Grabowski said they picked the school because they feel the competition they’ll face will be beneficial.
“I expect them to do well in college,” Cortazzo said. “Dylan was a leader. He led by example. Every time he stepped on the field, he was ready to play.
“He was a gritty player. He was there to compete either on the hill or in the field. You were going to get his best.”
Grabowski showed his stuff his junior season when his pitching and hitting helped Penn-Trafford to a WPIAL playoff win against Hampton. He hit a winning home run.
“We had a great season as team,” Grabowski said. “It was exciting, and I credit Coach Cortazzo. When he got the job before the season he had us adjust to his style. We did a lot of hitting because we were hitting early.
“Winning that first PIAA playoff game in school history was exciting. It ended up being an exciting season.”
First team
Max Bernadowski
Jr., P/SS, Franklin Regional
The two-way starter had a solid season at the plate and on the hill. He batted .306, walked 22 times, scored 30 runs and stole 12 bases. He also was 5-2 with an ERA of 3.33.
Logan Bradish
Sr., P/1B, Latrobe
Bradish clubbed a three-run homer in the PIAA first round against Bellefonte. He was 8-2 with a 2.08 ERA and batted .312 with 19 RBIs, 25 hits and 19 runs scored in helping the Wildcats win the section title and reach the WPIAL finals.
Max Kallock
Sr., SS/1B/OF, Greensburg Central Catholic
This IUP commit had another strong season. The two-time Trib all-star batted .448 and had an OPS of 1.273. He scored 13 runs, drove in 13 more and had four doubles in helping the Centurions reach the WPIAL playoffs.
Nolan Marasti
Sr., P, Penn-Trafford
The Patrick & Henry Community College (Va.) commit was 7-1 with an ERA of 2.51 in helping the Warriors finish as section co-champions. He struck out 43 and walked 13, and he and Dylan Grabowski formed a solid 1-2 punch.
Jack Sampson
Sr., C, Yough
A Washington & Jefferson commit, he batted .566 with 36 runs scored, 25 hits and 22 RBIs. Because of his defensive skills, opponents hardly ran against the Cougars, who won the Section 4-3A title and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals.
Carson Shuglie
Jr., C, Hempfield
The junior catcher batted .339 with 19 hits, including seven home runs and 24 RBIs for the Spartans. He also collected three doubles and was hit by a pitch 10 times.
Haden Sierocky
Sr., P/CF, Ligonier Valley
This Seton Hill commit, a left-hander, was 4-2 on the hill with 57 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. He also batted .507 with 22 RBIs and 21 runs scored. He had 38 hits, including seven doubles, three triples and one home run.
James Showman
Sr., P/SS, Yough, Sr., P/SS
The Westmoreland College commit helped Yough to a section title and spot in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals. He was 7-1 with an ERA of 1.42. In 49 1/3 innings of work, he recorded 48 strikeouts. He batted .423.
Chris Slatt
Sr., 1B, Norwin
This Seton Hill commit batted .465 with four doubles, two home runs and 19 RBIs. He also was a solid defensive player and helped the Knights make the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.
Owen Tutich
Sr., P/OF, Greensburg Salem
This three-sport athlete played a key role in helping the Golden Lions to a second-place finish in the section and a berth in the WPIAL 3A playoffs. He was 4-0 on hill with an ERA of 2.42. He also batted .382 with 26 runs scored, 20 hits, 12 RBIs, eight doubles and two home runs.
Second team
Brady Angus
Derry, Jr., INF
Erick Batista
Latrobe, Sr., CF
Blake Bertucci
Franklin Regional, Jr. INF
Wade Boyle
Greensburg Central Catholic, Jr., OF
Cole Chatfield
Mt. Pleasant, So., SS
Dylan Firmstone
Hempfield, So. 2B
Brody Hoffman
Penn-Trafford, Jr., OF/INF
Adam LaCarte
Belle Vernon, Sr., LF
Nolan Ryan
Norwin, Jr., 3B
Grant Smith
Greensburg Salem, Jr., INF
Riley Smith
Latrobe, Jr. P
Gage Wheaton
Hempfield, Sr., OF
Honorable mention
Ethan Brody
Greensburg Central Catholic, Jr., P
Conner Burkey
Hempfield, Sr., P/RF
Keegan Carr
Norwin, Jr., INF
Peyton Chismar
Greensburg Salem, So., 3B
R.J. DiEugenio
Monessen, So., INF/OF/P
Duncan Foust
Ligonier Valley, So., INF
Carson Long
Derry, Fr., INF
Ty Keffer
Southmoreland, Jr., P/OF
Michael Mason
Jeannette, Jr., CF
Anthony Massari
Latrobe, Sr., INF/DH
Ryan McKula
Mt. Pleasant, Jr., OF
Brayden Stone
Penn-Trafford, So., SS
