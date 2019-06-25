Penn-Trafford’s Faith Anthony commits to Franklin Pierce

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Monday, June 24, 2019 | 9:11 PM

Faith Anthony is a hockey defenseman — err, a girl who plays outstanding defense on the ice.

But Anthony said she is willing to help her new college team at any position.

“If they need me to play forward I can, and will, said Anthony, a Penn-Trafford junior.

Anthony, a rising standout on the local girls hockey circuit, committed recently to play at Franklin Pierce, a Division I independent in Rindge, N.H.

Outside of the high school season, Anthony plays for the North American Hockey Academy and the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 19-U team.

“Franklin Pierce has a beautiful campus and for me was just the right fit,” Anthony said. “The coaching staff was extremely nice and I also love the location.”

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to play Division 1 ice hockey at Franklin Pierce University. I would like to thank my friends, coaches, and family for always supporting me and pushing me. pic.twitter.com/kbIvupFAkv — faithanthonyy (@faithanthonyy) June 11, 2019

