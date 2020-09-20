Penn-Trafford’s Ford on record-breaking run: ‘It’s crazy to think no one can break it’

Sunday, September 20, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Brad Ford goes through drills during workouts Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Warrior Stadium.

When Brad Ford lined up at quarterback in the wildcat formation against Latrobe at the Penn-Trafford 1-yard line, all he was looking for was some yardage to get the offense away from its own end zone.

“It was 128 X Go; it’s supposed to be a pass play,” said Ford, a Penn-Trafford senior. “After faking to the running back, I saw their backers creeping so I took off. The hole was huge. There was no one over there. I don’t know what happened. I guess the backer went for the fake because I stuck in there good.”

After faking a handoff, Ford took off and all he saw was green turf. With his speed, that meant one thing — a Penn-Trafford touchdown.

Ford set a school record by racing 99 yards for a touchdown, breaking the mark of 98 yards by Chris Schneider. It’s a record that cannot be broken, only tied.

“It’s crazy to think no one can break it,” Ford said.

Ford rushed for 102 yards on two carries in helping the Warriors to a 48-14 victory in Week 1.

Penn offers Yacamelli

Cade Yacamelli is only a junior, but the Penn-Trafford running back received an offer to play football at the Penn earlier this month.

Yacamelli had a big game against Latrobe in Week 1: He scored on a 75-yard run and finished with 10 carries for 126 yards.

He rushed for 19 times for 209 yards and caught eight passes for 286 yards as a sophomore. He scored six touchdowns.

Yacamelli joins Ethan Carr and the Frye brothers — Mason and Nate — as Warriors who have received Division I offers.

Norwin nips P-T golfers twice

The Norwin and Penn-Trafford golf teams met twice within five days, and the Knights prevailed both times.

The Knights edged the Warriors by one shot Sept. 10 at Manor Valley, and then won by 10 shots last Monday at Youghiogheny Country Club to take command in Section 1.

Norwin and Penn-Trafford had a classic battle at Manor Valley as all 10 golfers shot under 40.

The Knights were led by a 2-under par 34 by Logan Divald and Trent Kablach in a 181-191 victory.

Chase Crissman, Josh Kapcin and Nick Turowski each shot a 1-over par 37 to pace the Warriors.

