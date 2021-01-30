Penn-Trafford’s Frye brothers accept twin FCS offers as preferred walk-ons

Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 12:14 AM

Bill Beckner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford twin defensive backs Mason and Nate Frye pose for a photo at practice Sept. 19, 2019, at Penn-Trafford.

St. Francis bagged a package deal Friday, landing football commitments from Penn-Trafford’s Frye twins — Mason and Nate.

The siblings were recruited as defensive backs and will join the program as preferred walk-ons.

“It is honestly super exciting to be able to go to the same program,” Mason Frye said. “We’ve dreamt of that since we were kids.”

Glory to God!! After a long process with help from so many great people I can officially say that I am committed to further my education and football career at Saint Francis University! @CoachBruniSFU @CoachPecoraSFU pic.twitter.com/8tqZLyMYiw — Nate Frye (@N_frye21) January 30, 2021

I am extremely excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Saint Francis University! I’m thankful for everyone who has helped in the process, and can’t wait to see what’s in store! @CoachPecoraSFU @CoachBruniSFU @CoachScottLewis pic.twitter.com/PeRJcqJq3s — Mason Frye (@masonfrye10) January 30, 2021

The pair (5-10, 190) also looked strongly at a number of Division II offers and had another PWO opportunity from Robert Morris.

They initially had Division I offers from Butler and Valparaiso. They considered those programs, along with Mount Union, Clarion and Edinboro.

Loretto seemed to fit the eye of the twins. They secured spots on the team and can earn scholarships later.

“It felt very home-like on campus,” Nate Frye said. “Coaches we’ve talked to have been great and it’s a program with rich tradition at DB.”

Both Fryes had a big impact as two-way starters for the Warriors this past season.

Nate Frye led Penn-Trafford, a WPIAL Class 5A semifinalist, with 57 tackles and had three interceptions. He also ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Mason Frye had 40 tackles and an interception, and caught 12 passes for 218 yards and three scores.

“Nate and Mason look alike, play alike and love the game,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

