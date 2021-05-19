Penn-Trafford’s MacIntosh keeps Connellsville guessing in Class 5A baseball win

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 | 8:17 PM

Penn-Trafford pitcher Joe MacIntosh tossed a three-hitter as the Warriors eliminated Connellsville with a 2-0 win in their WPIAL Class 5A playoff opener Wednesday at Norwin.

“It was a complete performance — offense, defense, and more importantly, pitching,” Penn-Trafford coach Dan Miller said. “We talked all year that pitching wins games, and obviously, our pitching propelled us to victory today.”

Connellsville coach Rob Orndorff said MacIntosh did well at limiting the Falcons’ offense.

“He kept us off balance, off timing. He mixed his pitches up well,” Orndorff said, noting that Connellsville was able to scatter a few hard hits, but not enough. “You’ve got to score runs to win baseball games.”

Orndorff credited starting pitcher Kole Koontz and reliever Gage Gillott with strong outings.

“They did a very good job at minimizing the damage, especially when guys got on base,” he said.

That was apparent right away. After MacIntosh delivered two strikeouts to help the Warriors (13-6) retire the Falcons in the top of the first, Penn-Trafford’s Matt Lichota got aboard on an error and stole second. Dylan Grabowski lined a one-out single into left, moving Lichota to third. Grabowski took second, but Koontz recovered well, getting himself out of danger with a strikeout before getting the next batter to pop up to left.

Brant Bonadio led off the top of the second with a single for Connellsville, advancing on a sacrifice bunt from Jake Puskar, but the Warriors defense stepped up to get the next two batters on groundouts.

Koontz and the Falcons managed to get out of trouble again in the bottom of the second, as Easton Ritter smacked a two-out double. He made it to third on Jacob Otto’s base hit, but James Domer’s throw from center field made it in time for catcher Bonadio to tag Ritter out at the plate.

Connellsville’s luck ran out in the third, though, as Lichota and Jason Sabol hit back-to-back singles. Zach Hoffman brought in Lichota on a softly hit single to the infield, and Sabol scored on Tyler Hoover’s sacrifice fly for a 2-0 Penn-Trafford lead.

Grabowski and Jakob Haynes looked to pad the advantage in the fifth, as Grabowski took a leadoff walk and Haynes slammed a hard hit to the yellow stripe at the top of the left-field fence. Umpires initially called Haynes’s hit a home run, but after some debate, it was ruled a ground-rule double. The call left Grabowski at third and Haynes at second, where the Falcons were able to strand them to stay within two of the lead.

Connellsville (10-8) tried to rally in its final two innings. Zakary David swatted a two-out double in the sixth before a groundout ended that inning. Then, Puskar singled to start the seventh, but the next batter hit a fly ball to left.

Penn-Trafford third baseman Peyton Bigler turned a double play to wrap up the Warriors’ win.

Penn-Trafford will take on either West Allegheny or Hampton in the second round Friday.

Miller said the Warriors will do their best against either opponent.

“I think at this point, we have a team that’s proven we can play with anyone,” he said. “It’s all about the team that gets hot right now, and we’re a hot team coming in.”

