Penn-Trafford’s Mason Frye grabs Division I-FCS offer

By:

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 | 9:03 PM

Ken Reabe Jr. | For the Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Mason Frye makes a catch during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 tournament last summer.

Mason Frye is expected to line up at receiver and also play a key role in the secondary for Penn-Trafford this football season.

Frye went from being another key returning two-way starter to a Division I prospect in one tweet Wednesday night.

The 5-foot-8, 155-pound senior announced a scholarship offer from Butler University of the FCS Pioneer Football League.

It is his first Division I offer.

Frye was energetic and active defensively last season opposite his twin brother, Nate. The cornerback posted 67 tackles, third-most on the team — Nate had 73 — and added three forced fumbles and an interception.

Offensively, Frye had six catches for 144 yards.

Penn-Trafford already has one Division I commit in senior Ethan Carr, who verbally declared to Villanova.

Blessed and excited to have received my first D1 offer from Butler University! #UnLEASHed21 pic.twitter.com/W3pPW3AL31 — Mason Frye (@masonfrye10) August 5, 2020

