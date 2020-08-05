Penn-Trafford’s Mason Frye grabs Division I-FCS offer
Wednesday, August 5, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Mason Frye is expected to line up at receiver and also play a key role in the secondary for Penn-Trafford this football season.
Frye went from being another key returning two-way starter to a Division I prospect in one tweet Wednesday night.
The 5-foot-8, 155-pound senior announced a scholarship offer from Butler University of the FCS Pioneer Football League.
It is his first Division I offer.
Frye was energetic and active defensively last season opposite his twin brother, Nate. The cornerback posted 67 tackles, third-most on the team — Nate had 73 — and added three forced fumbles and an interception.
Offensively, Frye had six catches for 144 yards.
Penn-Trafford already has one Division I commit in senior Ethan Carr, who verbally declared to Villanova.
Blessed and excited to have received my first D1 offer from Butler University! #UnLEASHed21 pic.twitter.com/W3pPW3AL31
— Mason Frye (@masonfrye10) August 5, 2020
