Penn-Trafford’s Maura Suman breaks school steals record
Friday, January 28, 2022 | 5:37 PM
Penn-Trafford senior point guard Maura Suman can handle the ball and score with some of the better backcourt players in Section 1-6A.
But Suman is a quietly good defender, and a school record quietly sneaked up on her Thursday night.
Suman broke the school’s career record for steals.
She had six steals in a 54-45 win over Butler to bring her four-year total to 223 takeaways. The previous record of 222 was set by Taylor Cortazzo in 2013.
Suman has made a successful return from a a torn labrum in her shoulder, an injury she sustained in the final regular season game last year. She had surgery in March and returned to play volleyball in the fall.
