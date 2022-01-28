Penn-Trafford’s Maura Suman breaks school steals record

Friday, January 28, 2022 | 5:37 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Maura Suman scoops up a loose ball from Franklin Regional’s Sophia Yaniga during the Penn-Trafford Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Penn-Trafford High School.

Penn-Trafford senior point guard Maura Suman can handle the ball and score with some of the better backcourt players in Section 1-6A.

But Suman is a quietly good defender, and a school record quietly sneaked up on her Thursday night.

Suman broke the school’s career record for steals.

She had six steals in a 54-45 win over Butler to bring her four-year total to 223 takeaways. The previous record of 222 was set by Taylor Cortazzo in 2013.

Suman has made a successful return from a a torn labrum in her shoulder, an injury she sustained in the final regular season game last year. She had surgery in March and returned to play volleyball in the fall.

