Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski among local golfers set to test their skills at AJGA Junior Tournament

Monday, August 2, 2021 | 5:11 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Nick Turowski puts on the 16th green during the Westmoreland County Junior Amateur golf tournament Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Latrobe Country Club.

Nick Turowski has big aspirations.

He wants to one of the best golfers in Western Pennsylvania.

That’s why he played in numerous junior tournaments this summer rather than in the Tri-State Section PGA Isaly’s tournaments. He wanted to challenge himself and make himself better in more challenging events.

One of the biggest tournaments on his schedule begins Tuesday at the American Junior Golf Association Junior Tournament at Southpointe Golf Club in Canonsburg.

The Penn-Trafford rising sophomore is one of nine boys and three girls competing in the three-day event.

Others entered include Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti and Carter Pitcairn, Penn-Trafford’s Chase Crissman, Upper St. Clair’s Scott Jordan, Fox Chapel’s Owen Delaney and Aiden Oehrle, Seneca Valley’s Nolan Nicklas and Latrobe’s Jack Shearer, who earned his spot in Sunday’s qualifier.

The girls in the event are Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger, Fox Chapel’s Nina Busch and Oakland Catholic’s Tara Loughran, who tied for 15th in the 2020 tournament.

“I’m working on different things with my game,” Turowski said earlier this summer. “I’m working and talking to (WVU’s) Mark Goetz and he’s helped me a lot.”

Turowski and Salvitti competed in the PGA Junior Championship, and Salvitti played in the 2020 AJGA event at Southpointe where he placed fourth at 11-over.

